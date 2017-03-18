infos
Sendungen (596) Gassenhauer (24)
Playlist
19:38Dele Sosimi: You No Fit Touc
19:34Los Orioles: Zenaida
19:30Orkesta Mendoza: Mapache
19:26Orkesta Mendoza: Cumbia Amor de
19:14Joshua Abrams and Natural Information Society: Sideways Fall
19:07Gisela Joao: Madrugada Sem S
19:04Gisela Joao: Sou Tua
19:0079rs Gang : Drama
18:5479rs Gang : Eh Paka Way
18:51Fatima: Family
Tinnitus
On Air: Musik
18:00
19:43
20:00
18:00 - 20:00
Les Couleurs Musicales
Stream Online   Via ITunes
All XS mit Millennials auf #1! 18.03.2017 –

all-xs-screen

Endlich ist jemand neues auf der 1! Diese Woche All XS
Zieh dir unten alle Songs rein und Vote hier!

all-xs-mitz

1. Millennials All XS

2. Autumn Dawn Allah-Las

3. My Old Man Mac DeMarco

4. Magnus Rio

5. Ashes A=f/m

6. Gäu Baze

7. Brotherlove Crimer

8. High Little Dragon

9. Imma Go Kackmusikk

10. Speed Racer Her’s

11. Chimes Febueder

12. Omaha Toro Y Moi

13. Boy Dont Be Afraid 79.5

14. She Goes Pink Flamingo

15. Rules Hoops

16. Die Young Sylvan Esso

17. Drivers John Andrews & The Yawns

18. Funny World Misty Coast

19. Fade 2 Black Exit Someone

20. Cape Town Sis Khethiwe Big Hate

21. Chloe Sumsimia

22. Getting Cold Tall Juan

23. 10 Fingers Abadabad

24. Trumpet Of Conscience Matadors

25. Franchise Rheya

Wartepositionen

1.Something – Snyder
!Ist 3FACH Exclusive!
2.Radar Sounds – Sean Gadd

3. Reloaded (feat. LCone) – Mimiks

4.Phases – Howling

5. Swim (ft. ZéFire)- Her
Verwandte Posts
 
Vekal Pablo Infernal im Vekal
18.03.2017 – Rock n Roll wie aus den 70ern. Mit ihrem Debut Album "Lightning Love" haben die vier Zürcher Pablo Infernal nicht bloss den SRF3 Award für das beste Rock'n'Roll Album abgestaubt, sondern sich zugleich auch noch einen Namen in der Schweizer Musikszene gemacht. Zu hören sind die vier Jungs von Pabl
 (0)
 
Stooszyt “Politiker hier sind Schlafsäcke.”
17.03.2017 – "Tauben fliegen auf" wird seit letztem Freitag in der Box des Luzerner Theaters gespielt. 100 verschiedene, auf einem grünen, gemütlichen Teppich verteilte Stühle schaffen eine heimelige Atmosphäre. Man sitzt nebeneinander, gegenüber, hintereinander - die Schauspieler mittendrin. Zwei Stun
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Big Zis und Julian Sartorius
16.03.2017 – Die Zürcher Rapperin Big Zis und der Berner Schlagzeugvirtuose Julian Sartorius spannen derzeit zusammen und geben heute und somit noch vor einer anstehenden Albumveröffentlichung ein Konzert im Südpol. Eine Stunde improvisiert gerappt hat Big Zis, nach Baby-Pause, bereits kürzlich im Hel
 (0)
 
Sprechstunde “Geld, Gold und Diamanten”
16.03.2017 – "Es ist eine goldige Angelegenheit - Immer wieder trifft man auf Gold, in allen Formen"(Evelyne Walker-Schöb). Dies erwartet die Besucher ab diesem Samstag in der Galerie Vitrine, wenn die Ausstelltung "Geld, Gold und Diamanten" eröffnet wird. Die Galerie Vitrine wird aber nicht etwa in ein So
 (0)
 
Mittaxinfo Das B-Sides Line-Up 2017 ist da!
14.03.2017 – Vom 15. - 17. Juni kannst du dich auch dieses Jahr wieder auf laute, leise, virtuose und viele weitere Klänge, dasmal von 30 Bands, auf dem Sonnenberg freuen. Heute früh wurde das Line-Up für das diesjährige B-Sides Festival bekannt gegeben. Neben internationalen Grössen wie Agnes O
 (0)
 
Krass Politic Billag: Fluch oder Segen?
13.03.2017 – Für die einen ist sie unabdingbar, weil sie die öffentlich rechtlichen Medien finanziert und so wichtiger Bestandteil der direkten Demokratie ist, für die anderen verhindert sie einen fairen Wettbewerb. Die «No-Billag»-Initiative will die Billag abschaffen. Im Moment zahlt jeder Schweize
 (0)
 
Intravinyl auf den spuren von Jimi Hendrix
12.03.2017 – Heute hörten wir im Intravinyl Musik des wahrscheinlich besten Gitarristen der Welt.  Jimi Hendrix feierte 1966 mit seiner Single Hey Joe seine ersten Erfolg zusammen mit seiner Band The Jimi Hendrix Experience. 1967 folgte dann mit Are You Experienced? sein erstes Album. Jimi Hendrix w
 (0)
Gaffa Tompaul: Für deine Sonntagsmelancholie
12.03.2017 – Die coolen Jungs von Tompaul waren im Gaffa mit fetter Livesession und Interview. In ihren Bann ziehen sie dich mit ihrem melancholischen, fast sphärischen Sound: Live-Set mit Gitarre, Posaune und Gesang. Interessiert haben sie uns ausführliche Antworten zu unseren Fragen im Interview gegeben,
 (0)
