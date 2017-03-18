All XS mit Millennials auf #1! Endlich ist jemand neues auf der 1! Diese Woche All XS

Zieh dir unten alle Songs rein und Vote hier! 1. Millennials All XS



2. Autumn Dawn Allah-Las



3. My Old Man Mac DeMarco



4. Magnus Rio



5. Ashes A=f/m



6. Gäu Baze



7. Brotherlove Crimer



8. High Little Dragon



9. Imma Go Kackmusikk

<a href="http://sondervoid.bandcamp.com/album/sonder-void-vol-2">Sonder Void – Vol. 2 by Kackmusikk</a>

10. Speed Racer Her’s



11. Chimes Febueder



12. Omaha Toro Y Moi



13. Boy Dont Be Afraid 79.5



14. She Goes Pink Flamingo



15. Rules Hoops



16. Die Young Sylvan Esso



17. Drivers John Andrews & The Yawns



18. Funny World Misty Coast



19. Fade 2 Black Exit Someone



20. Cape Town Sis Khethiwe Big Hate



21. Chloe Sumsimia



22. Getting Cold Tall Juan



23. 10 Fingers Abadabad



24. Trumpet Of Conscience Matadors



25. Franchise Rheya



Wartepositionen 1.Something – Snyder

!Ist 3FACH Exclusive!

2.Radar Sounds – Sean Gadd



3. Reloaded (feat. LCone) – Mimiks



4.Phases – Howling



5. Swim (ft. ZéFire)- Her

