07.10.2017 –
Charlotte Gainsbourg markiert heute den ersten Platz des Gassenhauers und das mit Abstand!
1. Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg
2. Paradis Du Cuir Mcbaise
3. 3 Eidgenosseweg (Prod. by Michael Joller) Soldi
4. Map to the Stars Ducktails
5. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
6. Up All Night The War On Drugs
7. Vagabundo RIN
8. Palace Bus Vipers
9. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow
10. With you Yaguar
!Exclusiv on 3FACH!
11. Dum Surfer King Krule
12. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding
13. Mind Hijacker’s Curse Chad VanGaalen
14. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN
15. Black Rainbows Cut Copy
16. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$
17. Sleeping And Falling Jonti
18. Istanbul Is Sleepy (ft. Anton Newcombe) The Limiñanas
19. He Don’t Boyhood
20. Little One KWAYE
21. Concrete Shame
22. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea
23.Hands Up Head Down Sure Sure
24. There You Go (Prod. by Daoud & Saba) SABA
25. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog
Wartepositionen
1. Haley Heynderickx – Oom Sha La La
2. Caribou – Daphni (bzw. Daphni – Carry On)
3. Tuska – Brother
4. Knox Fortune – Keep you close
5. Shy Luv – Like A River (Ft. Bakar)
