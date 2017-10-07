infos
sendungen
musik
Events
Videos
RECORDS
shop
Memberclub
Voliere
Stab

Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Instagram
Vimeo
Youtube
Webcam
blog (4056) Gassenhauer (158)
Playlist
20:06Marie Josée: La Vie En Badin
20:03FùGù Mango: Kylie's Dream
19:08Mina: Boing (feat. Na
19:03Mina: Circles (feat.
18:59Tribilin Sound: Negroide
18:42Deltatron: Cristalino
18:39Batuk: Força Força (
18:35KKiNG KONG: Drenas
18:30Poté: For the Cause
18:26Los Guayabera Sucia: La Negrita
Ganze Playlist   Tinnitus
On Air: Musik
Stream Online   Via ITunes
Charlotte Gainsbourg auf dem 1. Platz! 07.10.2017 –

charlotte

!VOTE HIER FÜR ALLE BANDS!

Charlotte Gainsbourg markiert heute den ersten Platz des Gassenhauers und das mit Abstand!

1. Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg

2. Paradis Du Cuir Mcbaise

3. 3 Eidgenosseweg (Prod. by Michael Joller) Soldi

4. Map to the Stars Ducktails

5. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer

6. Up All Night The War On Drugs

7. Vagabundo RIN

8. Palace Bus Vipers

9. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow

10. With you Yaguar
!Exclusiv on 3FACH!
11. Dum Surfer King Krule

12. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding

13. Mind Hijacker’s Curse Chad VanGaalen

14. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN

15. Black Rainbows Cut Copy

16. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$

17. Sleeping And Falling Jonti

18. Istanbul Is Sleepy (ft. Anton Newcombe) The Limiñanas

19. He Don’t Boyhood

20. Little One KWAYE

21. Concrete Shame

22. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea

23.Hands Up Head Down Sure Sure

24. There You Go (Prod. by Daoud & Saba) SABA

25. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog

Wartepositionen

1. Haley Heynderickx – Oom Sha La La

2. Caribou – Daphni (bzw. Daphni – Carry On)

3. Tuska – Brother

4. Knox Fortune – Keep you close

5. Shy Luv – Like A River (Ft. Bakar)
Kommentare (0)

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind markiert *


5 + fünf =

Verwandte Posts
 
Stromstoss It’s a Love Thing – 5 Jahre Njoy Music
06.10.2017 – Seit rund 5 Jahren sorgt Njoy Music aus Luzern für die richtige Mischung zwischen House, Detroit und Techno in den Klubs und auserhalb unserer Leuchtenstadt. Am Samstag dem 07.Oktober feiert das Label im Uferlos sein Jubiläum. Mit Earl Jeffers an den Plattentellern als Mainact, haben sie ein
 (0)
 
Stooszyt The KVB – back to the bedroom
05.10.2017 – Nick & Kat von The KVB haben sich an einem Konzert von Nick's alter Band kennengelernt. Nicht, dass Kat nur irgendein Groupie war, oder so. Sie teilten die selbe Vision; ein Musikprojekt, dass nicht nur auf Audio, sondern auch auf Visuals basiert. Dass sie visuell begabt sind, beweisen sie i
 (0)
 
Spielgruppe Riesiger Hackerangriff
04.10.2017 – Das grösste Datenleck der Geschichte! Der Hackerangriff auf Yahoo 2013 betraf nicht wie angenommen "nur" 1 Milliarde Accounts, sondern gleich dreimal so viel. Also so fast die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung. Dich vielleicht auch. Eine weitere harte Neuigkeit: die neuen Smilies von Whatsapp
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Die 99%-Initiative der Juso
04.10.2017 – Suchst Du noch einen Camping-Platz für deine nächsten Ferien? Wie wär's mit der Hauseinfahrt von SVP-Politikerin Magdalena Martullo-Blocher? OK, zugegeben, ganz so kuschlig ist's dort wohl nicht. Vor allem, wenn die Polizei nach 5 Minuten auftaucht und Dich vom Platz weist. So geschehen ge
 (0)
 
LATZ Chelbibueb & Määsmocke – LATZ
04.10.2017 – Holy Guacamoley, was war das wieder für ein LATZ letzten Dienstag. Die Määs hat begonnen und passend dazu gab es ein Gewinnspiel, bei welchem man herausfinden musste, wie lange der gute Doggweiler-Metzg schon Würste grillt. Weisst du es? Auch in der Innenstadt gehts flüssig zu und he
 (0)
 
Groove Infection Elijah inna dubwise stylee!
04.10.2017 – Die zweite Ausgabe der Groove Infection Reggaenight im Treibhaus Luzern steht an, am Freitag ist es so weit. Nebst der Genfer 60ies-Reggaeband Cosmic Shuffling und den Luzerner Reggae-Pop-Jazzern Irie Noise wird auch Elijah mit seiner neuen Live-Dubshow auf der Bühne stehen. Im Interview erz
 (0)
 
Stooszyt 60 Millionen tote Tiere
03.10.2017 – In der Schweiz werden jährlich 60 Millionen Tiere geschlachtet, wie uns Hansuli Huber verriet. Er ist Geschäftsführer vom Verband Schweizer Tierschutz.  Wir essen acht ganze Tiere pro Jahr, lecker! Jonas Fricker, Nationalrat der Grünen, trat nach seinem Holocaust-Vergleich zurück. Es hagel
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Warum will Katalonien unabhängig sein?
02.10.2017 – Seit gestern sind die Medien voll von Bildern mit Wahlurnen, blutüberströmten Menschen und Polizei in Kampfmontur. Gestern hat in Katalonien, im östlichen Teil von Spanien, eine Abstimmung über die Unabhängigkeit dieser Region stattgefunden. Wir wollten dem Ursprung der Selbstbestimmungs
 (0)
Back to Top