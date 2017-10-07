!VOTE HIER FÜR ALLE BANDS!

Charlotte Gainsbourg markiert heute den ersten Platz des Gassenhauers und das mit Abstand!

1. Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg



2. Paradis Du Cuir Mcbaise



3. 3 Eidgenosseweg (Prod. by Michael Joller) Soldi



4. Map to the Stars Ducktails



5. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer



6. Up All Night The War On Drugs



7. Vagabundo RIN



8. Palace Bus Vipers



9. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow



10. With you Yaguar

!Exclusiv on 3FACH!

11. Dum Surfer King Krule



12. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding



13. Mind Hijacker’s Curse Chad VanGaalen



14. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN



15. Black Rainbows Cut Copy



16. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$



17. Sleeping And Falling Jonti



18. Istanbul Is Sleepy (ft. Anton Newcombe) The Limiñanas



19. He Don’t Boyhood



20. Little One KWAYE



21. Concrete Shame



22. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea



23.Hands Up Head Down Sure Sure



24. There You Go (Prod. by Daoud & Saba) SABA



25. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog



Wartepositionen

1. Haley Heynderickx – Oom Sha La La



2. Caribou – Daphni (bzw. Daphni – Carry On)



3. Tuska – Brother



4. Knox Fortune – Keep you close



5. Shy Luv – Like A River (Ft. Bakar)

