Credo mit Alois auf #1! 14.01.2017 â€“

credo-alois

Diese Woche im Gassenhauer, Credo mit Alois auf #1! Zieh dir die gesamte Rangliste auf dem Blog und vote hier

1. Credo Alois

2. Boys Don’t Cry (Intro) GeilerAsDu
YouTube Preview Image
3. Soldierboy Freeman

4. Clean Pronto
YouTube Preview Image
5. I’m Away On My Way A=f/m
YouTube Preview Image
6. Redbone Childish Gambino
YouTube Preview Image
7. Real Marash & Dave
YouTube Preview Image
8. Used to This ft. Drake Future
YouTube Preview Image
9. Lush Heat
YouTube Preview Image
10. L.A. Looks Health
YouTube Preview Image
11. It’s True Seeing Hands

12. Sensuality Aldous RH

13. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax
YouTube Preview Image
14. Still Looking For Bellatrix

15. Shattered Marlon Hoffstadt & Paris Brightledge
YouTube Preview Image
16. Sure Shot Antoine Diligen
YouTube Preview Image
17. Animal Instincts Devata Daun
YouTube Preview Image
18. The Ruminant Band Fruit Bats
YouTube Preview Image
19. Alone With You Kraak & Smaak
YouTube Preview Image
20. Dupi Dough Tim & Puma Mimi
YouTube Preview Image
21. Soup For Brains Daniel Woolhouse
YouTube Preview Image
22. Quiet Mavi Phoenix
YouTube Preview Image
23. Would You Be Willie J Healey
YouTube Preview Image
24. Water on Mars The Nude Party

25. Golden Heart Black Marble
YouTube Preview Image
Wartepositionen

1. Shady And The Vamp – sex drive

2. Alex Lahey – Lets Go Out
YouTube Preview Image
3. Key! – Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset
YouTube Preview Image
4. Chance the Rapper – 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune)
YouTube Preview Image
5. Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy – Mam Yinne Wa
YouTube Preview Image
