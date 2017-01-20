14.01.2017 â€“
Diese Woche im Gassenhauer, Credo mit Alois auf #1! Zieh dir die gesamte Rangliste auf dem Blog und vote hier
1. Credo Alois
2. Boys Don’t Cry (Intro) GeilerAsDu
3. Soldierboy Freeman
4. Clean Pronto
5. I’m Away On My Way A=f/m
6. Redbone Childish Gambino
7. Real Marash & Dave
8. Used to This ft. Drake Future
9. Lush Heat
10. L.A. Looks Health
11. It’s True Seeing Hands
12. Sensuality Aldous RH
13. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax
14. Still Looking For Bellatrix
15. Shattered Marlon Hoffstadt & Paris Brightledge
16. Sure Shot Antoine Diligen
17. Animal Instincts Devata Daun
18. The Ruminant Band Fruit Bats
19. Alone With You Kraak & Smaak
20. Dupi Dough Tim & Puma Mimi
21. Soup For Brains Daniel Woolhouse
22. Quiet Mavi Phoenix
23. Would You Be Willie J Healey
24. Water on Mars The Nude Party
25. Golden Heart Black Marble
Wartepositionen
1. Shady And The Vamp – sex drive
2. Alex Lahey – Lets Go Out
3. Key! – Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset
4. Chance the Rapper – 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune)
5. Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy – Mam Yinne Wa
