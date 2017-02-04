Hier die aktuelle Rangliste der Woche, Vote HIER

1. Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis) Jeans For Jesus



2. Display Haubi Songs



3. ‘Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins) Thunderat



4. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax



5. Quiet Mavi Phoenix



6. Credo Alois



7. A Waste Dans la Tente



8. «3eye» Nativ



9. Trungs Pronto



10. Mam Yinne Wa Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy



11. Soldierboy Freeman



12. I Give You Power Arcade Fire



13. I’m Away On My Way A=f/m



14. – 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) Chance the

Rapper



15. Faded Fight Chain Wallet



16. Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset Key!



17. Sex drive Shady And The Vamp

<a href="http://shadyandthevamp.bandcamp.com/album/the-holy-teachings-of-rocknroll">The Holy Teachings Of Rock’n’Roll by Shady & the Vamp</a>

18. It’s True Seeing Hands



19. Would You Be Willie J Healey



20. It’s Like Air Communions



21. Soup For Brains Daniel Woolhouse



22. Water on Mars The Nude Party



23. Sensuality Aldous RH



24. Lets Go Out Alex Lahey



25. PATRICIA SUPERBODY



Wartepositionen

1. Youngest TonTonShit



2.Reckonwrong The Passions of Pez



3.MaxGardener After Hours (V.U. Cover)



4. Juveniles Someone Better



5. The Lemon Twigs Hi+Lo

