04.02.2017 –
Hier die aktuelle Rangliste der Woche
1. Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis) Jeans For Jesus
2. Display Haubi Songs
3. ‘Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins) Thunderat
4. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax
5. Quiet Mavi Phoenix
6. Credo Alois
7. A Waste Dans la Tente
8. «3eye» Nativ
9. Trungs Pronto
10. Mam Yinne Wa Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy
11. Soldierboy Freeman
12. I Give You Power Arcade Fire
13. I’m Away On My Way A=f/m
14. – 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) Chance the
Rapper
15. Faded Fight Chain Wallet
16. Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset Key!
17. Sex drive Shady And The Vamp
18. It’s True Seeing Hands
19. Would You Be Willie J Healey
20. It’s Like Air Communions
21. Soup For Brains Daniel Woolhouse
22. Water on Mars The Nude Party
23. Sensuality Aldous RH
24. Lets Go Out Alex Lahey
25. PATRICIA SUPERBODY
Wartepositionen
1. Youngest TonTonShit
2.Reckonwrong The Passions of Pez
3.MaxGardener After Hours (V.U. Cover)
4. Juveniles Someone Better
5. The Lemon Twigs Hi+Lo
