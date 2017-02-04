infos
blog (3417) Gassenhauer (131)
Gassenhauer Rangliste – JEANS FOR JESUS #1 04.02.2017 –

Hier die aktuelle Rangliste der Woche, Vote HIER

1. Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis) Jeans For Jesus

2. Display Haubi Songs
3. ‘Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins) Thunderat
4. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax
5. Quiet Mavi Phoenix
6. Credo Alois

7. A Waste Dans la Tente
8. «3eye» Nativ
9. Trungs Pronto
10. Mam Yinne Wa Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy
11. Soldierboy Freeman

12. I Give You Power Arcade Fire
13. I’m Away On My Way A=f/m
14. – 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) Chance the
Rapper
15. Faded Fight Chain Wallet
16. Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset Key!
17. Sex drive Shady And The Vamp

18. It’s True Seeing Hands

19. Would You Be Willie J Healey
20. It’s Like Air Communions

21. Soup For Brains Daniel Woolhouse
22. Water on Mars The Nude Party

23. Sensuality Aldous RH

24. Lets Go Out Alex Lahey
25. PATRICIA SUPERBODY
Wartepositionen

1. Youngest TonTonShit
2.Reckonwrong The Passions of Pez
3.MaxGardener After Hours (V.U. Cover)

4. Juveniles Someone Better

5. The Lemon Twigs Hi+Lo
Verwandte Posts
 
Stromstoss Ramy Res zu Gast im Stromstoss am 03.02.17
04.02.2017 – Wieder einmal mehr hat der Stromstoss Besuch gehabt. am letzten Freitag Abend war ein junger Luzerner Gast DJ bei uns im Stromstoss. Ramy Res der 26 jährige ,wo in Horw aufgewachsen ist ,hatt sich ein paar jahre ein wenig zurück gezogen und ist jetzt aber wieder voll da und spielte für uns e
 (0)
 
Samschtig-Jatz Von Big Bands und Chansonikonen
04.02.2017 – Jazz aus allen Epochen des letzten Jahrhunderts haben uns diese Woche beschäftigt. Im Fokus: Big Bands und Edith Piaf. La Môme, ein Projekt von drei Jazzschul-Absolventen aus Luzern und Zürich, welche Klassiker der Chansonlegende neu vertonen, haben ihr gleichnamiges Debütlabum released.
 (0)
 
Gaffa Geheimnissvoll, diese Loéfen!
04.02.2017 –   Loéfen war gestern zu Besuch im Gaffa. Zum kommenden Album und über intime Stellen hat sie uns einige Fragen beantwortet, einige liess sie geheimnissvoll offen. Zusammen mit Benjamin, ihrem Pianisten, hat sie One Billion Ways in The Forest performt. Schön wars!   &nbs
 (0)
 
Reimstunde Schweizrap-Classics und Antilopen Gang
01.02.2017 – "Anarchie und Alltag" - Auf dem neuen Album der Antilopen Gang geht es einmal mehr um Gott und die Welt: einen Gott, der nicht existiert und eine Welt, die falsch eingerichtet ist. Die Protagonisten Danger Dan, Koljah und Panik Panzer beschreiben sich selbst als ein psychotisches Patientenkolle
 (0)
 
Stooszyt bunteste Strasse Luzerns bald nicht mehr so bunt?
01.02.2017 – Überall wird gebaut und abgerissen und auch die Steinenstrasse wird vom Bau-Boom nicht verschont. In der wohl buntesten Strasse Luzerns ist viel los, die Lion Lodge, ein Hostel, wird abgerissen und neu gebaut. Das Ganze soll höher und breiter werden, die Pläne dazu wurden durch eine
 (0)
 
Stooszyt queer, queerer, queeramnesty
01.02.2017 – Lesbisch, schwul, bisexuell, transexuell, intersexuell... - oder einfach kurz: LGBTI! Mit diesem Begriff und der Bezeichnung Queer haben wir uns heute in der Stooszyt näher befasst. Dazu haben wir mit Regula Ott gesprochen, sie ist in der Organisation von Queeramnesty, die sich für Menschenre
 (0)
 
Groove Infection Vo 8-9 kei Tune älter als en Monet!
01.02.2017 – "Vo 8-9 kei Tune älter als en Monet" - das Beste vom Neusten in Sachen Reggae und Dancehall in einer kompakten Stunde Groove Infection! Dieses Mal mit neuem Material von Damian Marley, Sizzla, Bounty Killer, Dre Island oder Busy Signal. Perfekt geeignet zur Einstimmung auf's Weekend, wenn am
 (0)
 
Krass Politic Ein rassistischer Abstimmungskampf?
01.02.2017 – Die 3. Generation Ausländerinnen und Ausländer, die in der Schweiz leben, sollen sich erleichtert einbürgern können. So will das ein neuer Bundesbeschluss über den am 12. Februar abgestimmt wird. Die erleichterte Einbürgerung ist schon jetzt für ausländische Personen möglich, die zum
 (0)
