Gassenhauer (155)
On Air: Musik
11:00 - 13:00
Samschtig-Jatz
13:00 - 15:00
Gassenhauer
15:00 - 18:00
VEKAL
18:00 - 20:00
Les-Couleurs-Musicales
Gzuz und Trettmann nehmen sich die 1! 15.09.2017 –

Auch der dieswöchige Gassenahauer braucht einen Gewinner, und diese Woche ist es TRETTMANN der mit dem 187er GZUZ als Feature mit dem Song Knöcheltief den Gassenhauer gewinnt!
1. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN

gzuz-trettmann

gzuz-robinhinsch-4

1. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN

2. Tailwhip Men I Trust

3. On Your Mind (feat. Hardy Nimi) Wasabi

4. The Gantries Flash Trading

5. Little One KWAYE

6. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow

7. Map to the Stars Ducktails

8. Feed Your Soul LNLY

9. With you Yaguar

10. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$

11. Feels So Good A$AP Mob

12. Who Dat Boy? Tyler, The Creator

13. Want Me Too Mons Vi

14. He Don’t Boyhood

15. Ganz Normal Albrecht Schrader

16. Relax Lady HD

17. Teach You House Of Feelings

18. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours

19. Night Walk Gold Fir

20. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar

21. Brakelights Omar Apollo

22. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog

23. Laccettazion Havah

24. Juglar Child on the Carousel The Zephyr Bones

25. Jah Rooney Keine Gründe

Wartepositionen

1. Destroyer – Tinseltown Swimming in Blood

2. Curtis Harding – Wednesday Morning Atonement

3. King Krule – Dum Surfer

4. Cut Copy – Black Rainbows

5. Cristobal and The Sea – Steal My Phone

Juan der Week
