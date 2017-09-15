Auch der dieswöchige Gassenahauer braucht einen Gewinner, und diese Woche ist es TRETTMANN der mit dem 187er GZUZ als Feature mit dem Song Knöcheltief den Gassenhauer gewinnt!

1. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN

2. Tailwhip Men I Trust



3. On Your Mind (feat. Hardy Nimi) Wasabi



4. The Gantries Flash Trading



5. Little One KWAYE



6. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow



7. Map to the Stars Ducktails



8. Feed Your Soul LNLY



9. With you Yaguar



10. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$



11. Feels So Good A$AP Mob



12. Who Dat Boy? Tyler, The Creator



13. Want Me Too Mons Vi



14. He Don’t Boyhood



15. Ganz Normal Albrecht Schrader



16. Relax Lady HD



17. Teach You House Of Feelings



18. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours



19. Night Walk Gold Fir



20. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar



21. Brakelights Omar Apollo



22. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog



23. Laccettazion Havah



24. Juglar Child on the Carousel The Zephyr Bones



25. Jah Rooney Keine Gründe



Wartepositionen

1. Destroyer – Tinseltown Swimming in Blood



2. Curtis Harding – Wednesday Morning Atonement



3. King Krule – Dum Surfer



4. Cut Copy – Black Rainbows



5. Cristobal and The Sea – Steal My Phone



Juan der Week