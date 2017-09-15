Auch der dieswöchige Gassenahauer braucht einen Gewinner, und diese Woche ist es TRETTMANN der mit dem 187er GZUZ als Feature mit dem Song Knöcheltief den Gassenhauer gewinnt! !VOTE HIER FÜR ALLE BANDS!
1. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN
1. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN
2. Tailwhip Men I Trust
3. On Your Mind (feat. Hardy Nimi) Wasabi
4. The Gantries Flash Trading
5. Little One KWAYE
6. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow
7. Map to the Stars Ducktails
8. Feed Your Soul LNLY
9. With you Yaguar
10. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$
Schreibe einen Kommentar