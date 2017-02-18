infos
Gassenhauer (20)
Playlist
22:02AV AV AV: All Good
21:58Speelburg: Lay it Right
21:53Gold Panda: Brazil
21:49Desiigner: Panda
21:45BLKHRTS: SATAN
21:41Wanda: Bologna
21:35Bantu Clan vs Sarabi: Africa Ni Leo (
21:32Purity Ring: Push Pull
21:29The Orwells: Who Needs You
21:26Cold War Kids: Miracle Mile
On Air: Musik
Jeans For Jesus Dauerbrenner auf der #1! 18.02.2017

jeansforjesus_by_walter_pfeiffer

Jeans for Jesus hat es wieder und wieder geschafft! Bald kommt ihr Album Pro, aber vorab kannst du dir “Dr Letsht Popsong” ganz easy reinziehen. Das Voten bringt was, sie sind schon zum 3. Mal in Folge auf der 1!
Vote HIER

1. Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis) – Jeans For Jesus

2. A Waste – Dans la Tente

3. Trungs – Pronto

4. Ashes – A=f/m

5. Mam Yinne Wa – Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy

6. 3eye – Nativ

7. Sex drive – Shady And The Vamp

8. TonTonShit – The Youngest

9. Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset – Key!

10. 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) – Chance the Rapper

11. Sastanàqqàm – Tinariwen

12. Display – Haubi Songs

13. Someone Better – Juveniles

14. Trumpet Of Conscience – Matadors

15. Show You The Way – Thundercat

16. Brotherlove – Crimer

17. It’s Like Air – Communions

18. Omaha – Toro Y Moi

19. Patricia – Superbody

20. Imma Go – Kackmusikk

21. Faded Fight – Chain Wallet

22. Lets Go Out – Alex Lahey

23. I Give You Power – Arcade Fire

24. The Passions of Pez – Reckonwrong

25. After Hours (V.U. Cover) – Max Gardener

Wartepositionen

1. Chloe – Sumsimia

2.High – Little Dragon

3.Cape Town Sis Khethiwe – Big Hate

4.My Old Man – Mac DeMarco

5. Chimes – Febueder
Couleurs Musicales Molam & Thai Pop
18.02.2017 – The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band ist wohl so manchen ein Begrif. Die Band, bestehend aus Newcomern und Legenden der thailändischen Malam-Musikszene, spielte 2014 auf dem Sonnenberg am B-Sides und 2015 im Südpol Club. Die Band entstand aus einem Label, das Label entsprang einer Party
Vekal Rappelvolles Studio – Rappelvolles Ausgangsprogramm
18.02.2017 – Am KickAssAward 2015 sorgten sie für die musikalische Unterhaltung, nun sind sie ein Jahr später zurück in Luzern und sorgen mit ihrer Musik wieder für Tanzstimmung. True aus Bern haben im September 2016 ihre jüngste Scheibe "Wrapped in Air" veröffentlicht. Im Südpol treten sie heute Abe
Samschtig-Jatz 10 Jahre Jazzwerkstatt Festival Bern
18.02.2017 – Wer als Musikerin oder Musiker in Bands und Orchestern arbeitet, trifft immer wieder auf die selben Personen, mit denen man zusammenarbeitet. Das kann sehr hilfreich sein, da man sich so besser auf einander verlassen kann und sich gegenseitig gut kennt. Manchmal ist es aber auch nützlich, sei
Stooszyt Hoher Besuch aus dem hohen Norden
17.02.2017 – Die sechs Herren von Valdimar haben den langen Weg aus Island angetreten, um im Februar eine kurze Tour durch Deutschland und die Schweiz zu absolvieren. Auch im Treibhaus Luzern machten sie Halt, wo es auf der Bühne laut eigener Aussage "um Leben und Tod" ging. Inwiefern ihre Gigs tatsächl
Stromstoss Stromstoss mit Tigris & Man Power / Duplex Electronic Weekend
17.02.2017 – Der Luzerner Tigris (Thomas Adlun) spielt schon seit einigen Jahren qualitative, technoide Sounds mit viel Bums. Um seinen Sound zu beschreiben gibt es nur ein Wort, nämlich: RAVE! Tigris versteht was es heisst, die Crowd mit einem guten Technogroove in einen Rave zu verzaubern. Wir freuen un
Indianer SIR WAS IM INDIANER
16.02.2017 – Manche Jahre hat Joel Wästberg im stillen Kämmerlein Musik gemacht, doch nie etwas an die Oberfläche gebracht. Im vergangenen Sommer erschien seine Debut-EP "Says Hi" - das Debut-Album ist bereits auf dem Weg und ist Anfangs März fällig. Am One Of A Million Festival in Baden setzten wir
Stooszyt Tonstartssbandht – eine Psychedelic Boogie Rock – Collage
16.02.2017 – Im 3FACH Studio war es heute laut... Die Brüder Andy und Edwin Mathis White sind zusammen Tonstartssbandht . Die beiden haben heute Nachmittag unser Studio mit ihrer wilden Mischung aus Psychedelic Boogie Rock und Experimental Pop bespielt. Eine Ausschnaufpause später haben sie uns dann
Groove Infection Irie Noise Live-Session!
15.02.2017 – Irie Noise, das sind 5 talentierte Musiker, die Reggae auf ihre ganz eigene Art und Weise interpretieren. Sie mögen Bands wie SOJA, Groundation, Sebastian Sturm, Dub Spencer & Trance Hill oder Cat Empire und das hört man: Ein Mix aus rootsigem Reggae, Pop und einem Hauch Jazz - etwa so kö
