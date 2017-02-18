Jeans for Jesus hat es wieder und wieder geschafft! Bald kommt ihr Album Pro, aber vorab kannst du dir “Dr Letsht Popsong” ganz easy reinziehen. Das Voten bringt was, sie sind schon zum 3. Mal in Folge auf der 1!
Vote HIER
1. Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis) – Jeans For Jesus
2. A Waste – Dans la Tente
3. Trungs – Pronto
4. Ashes – A=f/m
5. Mam Yinne Wa – Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy
6. 3eye – Nativ
7. Sex drive – Shady And The Vamp
8. TonTonShit – The Youngest
9. Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset – Key!
10. 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) – Chance the Rapper
Schreibe einen Kommentar