Jeans For Jesus Dauerbrenner auf der #1! Jeans for Jesus hat es wieder und wieder geschafft! Bald kommt ihr Album Pro, aber vorab kannst du dir “Dr Letsht Popsong” ganz easy reinziehen. Das Voten bringt was, sie sind schon zum 3. Mal in Folge auf der 1!

1. Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis) – Jeans For Jesus



2. A Waste – Dans la Tente



3. Trungs – Pronto



4. Ashes – A=f/m



5. Mam Yinne Wa – Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy



6. 3eye – Nativ



7. Sex drive – Shady And The Vamp

8. TonTonShit – The Youngest



9. Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset – Key!



10. 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) – Chance the Rapper



11. Sastanàqqàm – Tinariwen



12. Display – Haubi Songs



13. Someone Better – Juveniles



14. Trumpet Of Conscience – Matadors



15. Show You The Way – Thundercat



16. Brotherlove – Crimer



17. It’s Like Air – Communions



18. Omaha – Toro Y Moi



19. Patricia – Superbody



20. Imma Go – Kackmusikk

21. Faded Fight – Chain Wallet



22. Lets Go Out – Alex Lahey



23. I Give You Power – Arcade Fire



24. The Passions of Pez – Reckonwrong



25. After Hours (V.U. Cover) – Max Gardener



Wartepositionen 1. Chloe – Sumsimia



2.High – Little Dragon



3.Cape Town Sis Khethiwe – Big Hate



4.My Old Man – Mac DeMarco



5. Chimes – Febueder

