New best track on Pitchfork and new best track on radio 3FACH!

King Krule kommt mit Dum Surfer an die Spitze des Gassenhauers.

1. Dum Surfer King Krule



2. Up All Night The War On Drugs



3. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer



4. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow



5. Mind Hijacker’s Curse Chad VanGaalen



6. Map to the Stars Ducktails



7. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar



8. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding



9. Vagabundo RIN



10. Paradis Du Cuir Mcbaise



11. There You Go [Prod. by Daoud & Saba] SABA



12. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$



13. KnÃ¶cheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN



14. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog



15. Concrete Shame



16. Hands Up Head Down Sure Sure



17. Feels So Good A$AP Mob



18. Black Rainbows Cut Copy



19. With you Yaguar

20. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea



21. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours



22. Night Walk Gold Fir



23. Brakelights Omar Apollo



24. Little One KWAYE



25. He Don’t Boyhood



Wartepositionen

1. Bus Vipers â€“ Palace



2. Soldi – 3 Eidgenosseweg (prod. by Michael Joller)



3. The LimiÃ±anas [FR] – Istanbul Is Sleepy (feat. Anton Newcombe)



4. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Deadly Valentine



5. Jonti â€“ Sleeping And Falling



