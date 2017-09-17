infos
Sendungen (761) Gassenhauer (33)
King Krule auf #1! Der Gassenhauer im 3FACH 30.09.2017 â€“

king-krule-dum-surfer

New best track on Pitchfork and new best track on radio 3FACH!
King Krule kommt mit Dum Surfer an die Spitze des Gassenhauers.

!VOTE HIER FÃœR ALLE BANDS!

1. Dum Surfer King Krule

2. Up All Night The War On Drugs

3. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer

4. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow

5. Mind Hijacker’s Curse Chad VanGaalen

6. Map to the Stars Ducktails

7. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar

8. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding

9. Vagabundo RIN

10. Paradis Du Cuir Mcbaise

11. There You Go [Prod. by Daoud & Saba] SABA

12. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$

13. KnÃ¶cheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN

14. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog

15. Concrete Shame

16. Hands Up Head Down Sure Sure

17. Feels So Good A$AP Mob

18. Black Rainbows Cut Copy

19. With you Yaguar
!Exclusiv on 3FACH!
20. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea

21. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours

22. Night Walk Gold Fir

23. Brakelights Omar Apollo

24. Little One KWAYE

25. He Don’t Boyhood

Wartepositionen

1. Bus Vipers â€“ Palace

2. Soldi – 3 Eidgenosseweg (prod. by Michael Joller)

3. The LimiÃ±anas [FR] – Istanbul Is Sleepy (feat. Anton Newcombe)

4. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Deadly Valentine

5. Jonti â€“ Sleeping And Falling

Juan der Week
