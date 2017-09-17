30.09.2017 â€“
New best track on Pitchfork and new best track on radio 3FACH!
King Krule kommt mit Dum Surfer an die Spitze des Gassenhauers.
1. Dum Surfer King Krule
2. Up All Night The War On Drugs
3. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
4. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow
5. Mind Hijacker’s Curse Chad VanGaalen
6. Map to the Stars Ducktails
7. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar
8. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding
9. Vagabundo RIN
10. Paradis Du Cuir Mcbaise
11. There You Go [Prod. by Daoud & Saba] SABA
12. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$
13. KnÃ¶cheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN
14. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog
15. Concrete Shame
16. Hands Up Head Down Sure Sure
17. Feels So Good A$AP Mob
18. Black Rainbows Cut Copy
19. With you Yaguar
20. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea
21. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours
22. Night Walk Gold Fir
23. Brakelights Omar Apollo
24. Little One KWAYE
25. He Don’t Boyhood
Wartepositionen
1. Bus Vipers â€“ Palace
2. Soldi – 3 Eidgenosseweg (prod. by Michael Joller)
3. The LimiÃ±anas [FR] – Istanbul Is Sleepy (feat. Anton Newcombe)
4. Charlotte Gainsbourg – Deadly Valentine
5. Jonti â€“ Sleeping And Falling
