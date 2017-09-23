NEW BEST TRACK ON PITCHFORk UND NEW BEST TRACK ON RADIO 3FACH!

King Krule kommt mit Dum Surfer an die Spitze des Gassenahauers.

!VOTE HIER FÜR ALLE BANDS!

1. Dum Surfer King Krule



2. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$



3. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow



4. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer



5. Feels So Good A$AP Mob



6. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN



7. He Don’t Boyhood



8. Map to the Stars Ducktails



9. Feed Your Soul LNLY



10. Vagabundo RIN

EXCLUSIVE ON 3FACH

11. With you Yaguar



12. Black Rainbows Cut Copy



13. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea



14. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding



15. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours



16. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog



17. Laccettazion Havah



18. Night Walk Gold Fir



19. Little One KWAYE



20. Ganz Normal Albrecht Schrader



21. Relax Lady HD



22. Teach You House Of Feelings



23. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar



24. Brakelights Omar Apollo



25. Up All Night The War On Drugs

EXCLUSIVE ON 3FACH

Wartepositionen

1. Chad VanGaalen – Mind Hijacker’s Curse



2. Shame – Concrete



3. Sure Sure – Hands Up Head Down



4. SABA – There You Go [Prod. by Daoud & Saba]



5. Mcbaise – Paradis Du Cuir



Juan vode Week

1. Obstsalat – Marvin Game

