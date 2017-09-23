infos
Gassenhauer
King Krule markiert den perfekten Gassenhauer! 23.09.2017 –

king-krule-dum-surfer

NEW BEST TRACK ON PITCHFORk UND NEW BEST TRACK ON RADIO 3FACH!
King Krule kommt mit Dum Surfer an die Spitze des Gassenahauers.

!VOTE HIER FÜR ALLE BANDS!

1. Dum Surfer King Krule

2. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$

3. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow

4. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer

5. Feels So Good A$AP Mob

6. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN

7. He Don’t Boyhood

8. Map to the Stars Ducktails

9. Feed Your Soul LNLY

10. Vagabundo RIN
EXCLUSIVE ON 3FACH
11. With you Yaguar

12. Black Rainbows Cut Copy

13. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea

14. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding

15. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours

16. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog

17. Laccettazion Havah

18. Night Walk Gold Fir

19. Little One KWAYE

20. Ganz Normal Albrecht Schrader

21. Relax Lady HD

22. Teach You House Of Feelings

23. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar

24. Brakelights Omar Apollo

25. Up All Night The War On Drugs
EXCLUSIVE ON 3FACH
Wartepositionen
1. Chad VanGaalen – Mind Hijacker’s Curse

2. Shame – Concrete

3. Sure Sure – Hands Up Head Down

4. SABA – There You Go [Prod. by Daoud & Saba]

5. Mcbaise – Paradis Du Cuir

Juan vode Week

1. Obstsalat – Marvin Game
