23.09.2017 –
NEW BEST TRACK ON PITCHFORk UND NEW BEST TRACK ON RADIO 3FACH!
King Krule kommt mit Dum Surfer an die Spitze des Gassenahauers.
1. Dum Surfer King Krule
2. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$
3. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow
4. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
5. Feels So Good A$AP Mob
6. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN
7. He Don’t Boyhood
8. Map to the Stars Ducktails
9. Feed Your Soul LNLY
10. Vagabundo RIN
EXCLUSIVE ON 3FACH
11. With you Yaguar
12. Black Rainbows Cut Copy
13. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea
14. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding
15. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours
16. Winter Americanos Kalm Dog
17. Laccettazion Havah
18. Night Walk Gold Fir
19. Little One KWAYE
20. Ganz Normal Albrecht Schrader
21. Relax Lady HD
22. Teach You House Of Feelings
23. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar
24. Brakelights Omar Apollo
25. Up All Night The War On Drugs
EXCLUSIVE ON 3FACH
Wartepositionen
1. Chad VanGaalen – Mind Hijacker’s Curse
2. Shame – Concrete
3. Sure Sure – Hands Up Head Down
4. SABA – There You Go [Prod. by Daoud & Saba]
5. Mcbaise – Paradis Du Cuir
Juan vode Week
1. Obstsalat – Marvin Game
