02.09.2017 –
Der Gassehauer ist wieder zurück aus dem Sommerloch und er brätscht di Wäg!
Zieh dir alles rein und vote HIER
1. LCD Soundsystem – Tonite
2. Kim Gray – No Moonlight
3. S.O.S. – Güggulutä
4. Jah Rooney – Keine Gründe
5. Flash Trading – The Gantries
6. Hermann – Gebore i de USA
7. A$AP Mob – Feels So Good
8. Paul Weller + Krar Collective – Mother Ethiopia Pt. 3
9. Part Time – Que Vida
10. LNLY – Feed Your Soul
11. Wasabi – On Your Mind (feat. Hardy Nimi)
12. Albrecht Schrader – Ganz Normal
13. Gold Fir – Night Walk
14. Omar Apollo – Brakelights
15. The Babe Rainbow – Jonny Says Stay Cool
16. Tunnelvisions – Guava
17. Man Duo + Sean Nicholas Savage – The Middle
18. Lily and Horn Horse – Next To Me
19. Soft Walls – Never Come Back Again
20. The Zephyr Bones – Juglar Child on the Carousel
21. Men I Trust – Tailwhip
22. Lady HD – Relax
23. House Of Feelings – Teach You
24. Crooked Colours – I Hope You Get It
25. Oscar Oscar – Hey Ho
Wartepositionen
1. TRETTMANN – Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ)
2. Yaguar – with you
3. Ducktails – Map to the Stars
4. KWAYE – Little One
5. Joey Bada$$ – Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah)
