infos
sendungen
musik
Events
Videos
RECORDS
shop
Memberclub
Voliere
Stab

Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Instagram
Vimeo
Youtube
Webcam
blog (3961) Gassenhauer (153)
Playlist
19:00Mons Vi: Want Me Too
18:54Gus White: Dream Man
18:52Hoops: Rules
18:46Cloud Control: Treetops
18:42King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard & Mild High Club: Countdown
18:34Lone: Mind's Eye Melo
18:30Cones: Back In The Bra
18:23Pale Seas: Someday
18:20Tyler, The Creator: Who Dat Boy?
18:12Beach Fossils: This Year
Ganze Playlist   Tinnitus
On Air: Musik
19:00
19:32
20:00
20:00 - 22:00
Pamir
Stream Online   Via ITunes
LCD Soundsystem auf #1 02.09.2017 –

lcd

Der Gassehauer ist wieder zurück aus dem Sommerloch und er brätscht di Wäg!
Zieh dir alles rein und vote HIER

1. LCD Soundsystem – Tonite

2. Kim Gray – No Moonlight

3. S.O.S. – Güggulutä

4. Jah Rooney – Keine Gründe

5. Flash Trading – The Gantries

6. Hermann – Gebore i de USA

7. A$AP Mob – Feels So Good

8. Paul Weller + Krar Collective – Mother Ethiopia Pt. 3

9. Part Time – Que Vida

10. LNLY – Feed Your Soul

11. Wasabi – On Your Mind (feat. Hardy Nimi)

12. Albrecht Schrader – Ganz Normal

13. Gold Fir – Night Walk

14. Omar Apollo – Brakelights

15. The Babe Rainbow – Jonny Says Stay Cool

16. Tunnelvisions – Guava

17. Man Duo + Sean Nicholas Savage – The Middle

18. Lily and Horn Horse – Next To Me

19. Soft Walls – Never Come Back Again

20. The Zephyr Bones – Juglar Child on the Carousel

21. Men I Trust – Tailwhip

22. Lady HD – Relax

23. House Of Feelings – Teach You

24. Crooked Colours – I Hope You Get It

25. Oscar Oscar – Hey Ho

Wartepositionen

1. TRETTMANN – Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ)

2. Yaguar – with you

3. Ducktails – Map to the Stars

4. KWAYE – Little One

5. Joey Bada$$ – Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah)
Kommentare (0)

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind markiert *


sieben × 1 =

Verwandte Posts
 
Stromstoss MYLE und ihre musikalische Reise
02.09.2017 – Eigentlich aus Luzern, lebt und arbeitet MYLE nur ein halbes Jahr hier. Die andere Hälfte des Jahres verbringt sie in Asien. Schon seit sechs Jahren steht sie hinter den Decks, die meisten davon hat sie damit verbracht, Techno aufzulegen. Irgendwann aber war das nicht mer genug, jetzt fokusiert
 (0)
 
Sprechstunde “Politisch aber fein” – Jugendtheaterfestival Schweiz in Aarau
31.08.2017 – Sieben Inszenierungen aus drei Sprachregionen sind nächste Woche am Jugendtheater Festival Schweiz in Aarau zu Gast. Vom 6. bis zum 10. September findet das Festival zum vierten Mal statt, und zeigt einen Querschnitt durch die Schweizer Jugendtheaterszene. Die Inszenierungen zeigen u.a. Adapti
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Treibhauseffekt – mehr als nur Musik
31.08.2017 – "Seid 2004 ist das Treibhaus Luzern eine Plattform für Jugendliche und junge Erwachsene, die das Kulturleben in der Stadt mitgestalten und ihre ersten Erfahrungen und das Knowhow im Programmbetrieb erwerben. Den kleinen Pflänzchen wird hier den Platz zum Wachsen und Wuchern gegeben. Das Tre
 (0)
 
Stooszyt “Schlössli für alle” soll nicht sein
30.08.2017 – Und mal wieder macht die Stadt Luzern einem Kunst/Kulturprojekt einen Strich durch die Rechnung. Schon im Mai hat sich eine Gruppe von Kulturschaffenden mit der Baudirektion Luzern getroffen & das einige Male. Ihr Ziel war es, aus dem bankrotten Restaurant "Schlössli Utenberg" einen Ort fü
 (0)
 
Groove Infection Pfingstweid verlässt Dodo
30.08.2017 – In der gestrigen Groove Infection stellte Dodo sein neues Album "Pfingstweid" vor. Im Interview erzählte er von den Sessions mit den Featuregästen, vom Studioabriss und seinen anstehenden Livesessions in ebendiesen Studios. Zudem haben wir dir den Groove Infection Konzertabend vom komme
 (0)
 
Gassenhauer Knox Fortune nach der Sommerpause auf #1!
26.08.2017 – Der Gassehauer ist wieder zurück aus dem Sommerloch und er brätscht di Wäg! Zieh dir alles rein und vote HIER 1. Knox Fortune - Lil Thing 2. Moon King - Ordinary Lover 3. Pale Seas - Someday 4. Die Selektion - Dein Herz Wiegt Tausend Scherben 5. BICEP - Glue 6. Hermann - Ge
 (0)
 
Stromstoss Contenance & Miles Away
26.08.2017 – Miro & Simon aus Luzern aka "Contenance & Miles Away". Der Begriff "Contenance", also Gelassenheit in einer schwierigen Situation, passt eigentlich sehr gut zum Sound. Auch der Drang meilenweit zu verschwinden, die Welt zu erkunden, kommt auf. Lass dich gedanklich treiben, zwei Stunden l
 (0)
 
blog INDIANER IM SOMMER – Klangstof + Gurr
25.08.2017 – Wenn Freunde verreisen wünschen sich die meisten Postkarten oder sonst ein kleines Mitbringsel aus den Ferien. Der Indianer wünscht sich stattdessen Interviews. So schickten wir unsere Korrespondentin Lea, um sich mit Klangstof zu treffen. Kopf der Band is Koen van de Wardt, ein Musiker au
 (0)
Back to Top