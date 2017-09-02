Der Gassehauer ist wieder zurück aus dem Sommerloch und er brätscht di Wäg!

Zieh dir alles rein und vote HIER

1. LCD Soundsystem – Tonite



2. Kim Gray – No Moonlight



3. S.O.S. – Güggulutä



4. Jah Rooney – Keine Gründe



5. Flash Trading – The Gantries



6. Hermann – Gebore i de USA



7. A$AP Mob – Feels So Good



8. Paul Weller + Krar Collective – Mother Ethiopia Pt. 3



9. Part Time – Que Vida



10. LNLY – Feed Your Soul



11. Wasabi – On Your Mind (feat. Hardy Nimi)



12. Albrecht Schrader – Ganz Normal



13. Gold Fir – Night Walk



14. Omar Apollo – Brakelights



15. The Babe Rainbow – Jonny Says Stay Cool



16. Tunnelvisions – Guava



17. Man Duo + Sean Nicholas Savage – The Middle



18. Lily and Horn Horse – Next To Me



19. Soft Walls – Never Come Back Again



20. The Zephyr Bones – Juglar Child on the Carousel



21. Men I Trust – Tailwhip



22. Lady HD – Relax



23. House Of Feelings – Teach You



24. Crooked Colours – I Hope You Get It



25. Oscar Oscar – Hey Ho



Wartepositionen

1. TRETTMANN – Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ)



2. Yaguar – with you



3. Ducktails – Map to the Stars



4. KWAYE – Little One



5. Joey Bada$$ – Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah)

