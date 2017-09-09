Der Gassehauer ist wieder zurück aus dem Sommerloch und er brätscht di Wäg!

Zieh dir alles rein und vote HIER

1. Tonite LCD Soundsystem



2. The Gantries Flash Trading



3. Feed Your Soul LNLY



4. S.O.S. Güggulutä



5. Tailwhip Men I Trust



6. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN



7. Paul Weller + Krar Collective Mother Ethiopia Pt. 3



8. Guava Tunnelvisions



9. Map to the Stars Ducktails



10. Feels So Good A$AP Mob



11. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$



12. Que Vida Part Time



13. Little One KWAYE



14. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours



15. Jah Rooney Keine Gründe



16. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow



17. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar



18. With you Yaguar



19. Juglar Child on the Carousel The Zephyr Bones



20. On Your Mind (feat. Hardy Nimi) Wasabi



21. Ganz Normal Albrecht Schrader



22. Relax Lady HD



23. Teach You House Of Feelings



24. Night Walk Gold Fir



25. Brakelights Omar Apollo



Wartepositionen

1. Kalm Dog Winter Americanos



2. Mons Vi – Want Me Too



3. Havah Laccettazion



4. Tyler, The Creator Who Dat Boy?



5. Boyhood He Don’t

