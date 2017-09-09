infos
LCD Soundsystem auf #1! 09.09.2017 –

lcd

lcd-soundsystem

Der Gassehauer ist wieder zurück aus dem Sommerloch und er brätscht di Wäg!
Zieh dir alles rein und vote HIER

1. Tonite LCD Soundsystem

2. The Gantries Flash Trading

3. Feed Your Soul LNLY

4. S.O.S. Güggulutä

5. Tailwhip Men I Trust

6. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN

7. Paul Weller + Krar Collective Mother Ethiopia Pt. 3

8. Guava Tunnelvisions

9. Map to the Stars Ducktails

10. Feels So Good A$AP Mob

11. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$

12. Que Vida Part Time

13. Little One KWAYE

14. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours

15. Jah Rooney Keine Gründe

16. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow

17. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar

18. With you Yaguar

19. Juglar Child on the Carousel The Zephyr Bones

20. On Your Mind (feat. Hardy Nimi) Wasabi

21. Ganz Normal Albrecht Schrader

22. Relax Lady HD

23. Teach You House Of Feelings

24. Night Walk Gold Fir

25. Brakelights Omar Apollo

Wartepositionen

1. Kalm Dog Winter Americanos

2. Mons Vi – Want Me Too

3. Havah Laccettazion

4. Tyler, The Creator Who Dat Boy?

5. Boyhood He Don’t
