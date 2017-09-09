09.09.2017 –
Der Gassehauer ist wieder zurück aus dem Sommerloch und er brätscht di Wäg!
1. Tonite LCD Soundsystem
2. The Gantries Flash Trading
3. Feed Your Soul LNLY
4. S.O.S. Güggulutä
5. Tailwhip Men I Trust
6. Knöcheltief (feat. GZUZ) TRETTMANN
7. Paul Weller + Krar Collective Mother Ethiopia Pt. 3
8. Guava Tunnelvisions
9. Map to the Stars Ducktails
10. Feels So Good A$AP Mob
11. Too Lit (Prod. By Statik Selektah) Joey Bada$$
12. Que Vida Part Time
13. Little One KWAYE
14. I Hope You Get It Crooked Colours
15. Jah Rooney Keine Gründe
16. Jonny Says Stay Cool The Babe Rainbow
17. Hey Ho Oscar Oscar
18. With you Yaguar
19. Juglar Child on the Carousel The Zephyr Bones
20. On Your Mind (feat. Hardy Nimi) Wasabi
21. Ganz Normal Albrecht Schrader
22. Relax Lady HD
23. Teach You House Of Feelings
24. Night Walk Gold Fir
25. Brakelights Omar Apollo
Wartepositionen
1. Kalm Dog Winter Americanos
2. Mons Vi – Want Me Too
3. Havah Laccettazion
4. Tyler, The Creator Who Dat Boy?
5. Boyhood He Don’t
