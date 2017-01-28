infos
sendungen
musik
Events
Videos
RECORDS
shop
Memberclub
Voliere

Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Instagram
Vimeo
Youtube
Webcam
Sendungen (521) Gassenhauer (18)
Playlist
11:16Jinn Grin: The Answer
11:12Chain Wallet: Faded Fight
11:09Suckers: Turn On The Sun
11:01Little Kid: nothing that is
10:58Omni: Fever Bass - Ti
10:55LXURY: Dyou
10:51JW Ridley: Everything (Dea
10:47Fake Palms: Sparkles
10:42DEEP SEA ARCADE: Learning To Fly
10:41Werbetrailer: Sendungstrailer
Ganze Playlist   Tinnitus
On Air: Musik
12:00 - 13:30
Mittaxinfo
17:00 - 19:00
Stooszyt
19:00 - 20:00
KrassPolitic
20:00 - 22:00
Pamir
Stream Online   Via ITunes
Mam Yinne Wa auf #1! 28.01.2017 –

alogte-oho

Vote HIER

Gassenhauer Rangliste 28.1

1. Mam Yinne Wa Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy
YouTube Preview Image
2. Trungs Pronto
YouTube Preview Image
3. Credo Alois

4. I’m Away On My Way A=f/m
YouTube Preview Image
5. Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset Key!
YouTube Preview Image
6. 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) Chance the Rapper

7. Clean Pronto
YouTube Preview Image
8. Display Haubi Songs
YouTube Preview Image
9. Sex drive Shady And The Vamp

10. It’s Like Air Communions

11. Lets Go Out Alex Lahey
YouTube Preview Image
12. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax
YouTube Preview Image
13. Water on Mars The Nude Party

14. It’s True Seeing Hands

15. L.A. Looks Health
YouTube Preview Image
16. Faded Fight Chain Wallet
YouTube Preview Image
17. Soldierboy Freeman

18. Lush Heat
YouTube Preview Image
19. Still Looking For Bellatrix

20. Dupi Dough Tim & Puma Mimi
YouTube Preview Image
21. Soup For Brains Daniel Woolhouse
YouTube Preview Image
22. Quiet Mavi Phoenix
YouTube Preview Image
23. Would You Be Willie J Healey
YouTube Preview Image
24. Sensuality Aldous RH

25. PATRICIA SUPERBODY
YouTube Preview Image
Wartepositionen

1. Arcade Fire – I Give You Power
YouTube Preview Image
2. Nativ – 3eye
YouTube Preview Image
3. Dans la Tente – A Waste
YouTube Preview Image
4. Thundercat – Show You The Way
YouTube Preview Image
5. Jeans For Jesus – Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis)
Kommentare (0)

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind markiert *


acht + 7 =

Verwandte Posts
 
Couleurs Musicales Reggae inna Worldmusicstylee
29.01.2017 – "Reggae tönt immer gleich". Hört man immer wieder. In der gestrigen Ausgabe der Couleurs Musicales wurde der Gegenbeweis erbracht. Eine kleine musikalische Weltreise führte durch fünf Länder und bot maximale Vielfalt. Flavia Coelho (Brasilien), Locomondo (Griechenland), Kultiration (Schw
 (0)
 
Vekal “Energie id Schnorre” mit Bugfast
28.01.2017 – Ein Musikprojekt der anderen Art: Dass ein Crossover von Metal und Rap funktionieren kann, beweisen die Jungs von Bugfast. Sie bringen heute die Jazzkantine zum Beben - davor waren sie im Vekal zu Gast um ihre explosive Mischung live zu präsentieren. "Zu RnB chasch du Liebi mache, zu üsere
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Primakov aus dem Backpack: Luzerner Rap an der Bounce Cypher
27.01.2017 – 80 Künstler rappten am 26.1. sechs Stunden lang live um die Wette. Rund 40 Minuten waren für Luzerner Rapper reserviert. Mimiks, Marash & Dave, LCone, Visu, TBRW, Hardy etc. haben den Kanton representet. Da lohnt es sich, genauer hinzuschauen. Marash&Dave sagten den Hatern den Kampf
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Altbacke Romeo und Julia mal anders
25.01.2017 – Shakespears Tragödie Romeo & Julia ist 1594-96 enstanden und weilt bis heute unter uns. Ab morgen auch in Luzern am Luzerner Theater. Das wohl bekannteste und älteste Liebespaar in der Weltliteratur auf einer Luzerner Bühne? Ist das nicht ein bisschen "altbacke"!? Dass diese Behauptun
 (0)
 
LATZ Eine Portion Positivität zum Mitnehmen
24.01.2017 – Der LATZ spreaded Love! Zumindest im letzten Teil. Dort wird der nationalen Rapszene vorgemacht, wie das funktioniert, mit den positiven Messages an die Jugend. Vorher ist der LATZ aber nicht weniger hörenswert. Es geht um Alternative Facts, Andi Glarner, und anderes mehr. Am Mikrofon: Jara und Ram
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Handy-Hass im Club
24.01.2017 – DE HASS! Du willst doch eigentlich nur hemmungslos tanzen, deine Haare kleben dir an der Stirn, deine Schminke läuft dir die Wange runter, du hast irgendwelche unerklärlichen Flecken auf deinem Shirt und überall siehst du Kameras blitzen. Jetzt bist du mit deinem betrunkenen Schlafzimmerblick auf
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Fuzz, fuzziger, Mint Mind
23.01.2017 – Mit seinen UGG-Boots hat es Rick McPhail zu uns ins Studio geschafft. Leider hat er nach dem letzten Gig einen Schuh verloren und muss darum unbedingt noch Turnschuhe kaufen gehen - mit UGGs auf der Bühne würde es nicht gut kommen. Natürlich haben wir nicht nur über seine Schuh-Story mit
 (0)
 
Kater Cabinets: Vom Jam-Raum auf die Bühne
22.01.2017 – Wie aus einem amerikanischen Teenie-Film entrissen, lernten sich Yann, Lorenzo und Tobias schon früh in der Primarschule in Stansstaad kennen. Freunde waren sie damals noch nicht. Vor gut einem Jahr trafen sie sich wieder und die Chemie stimmte. Kurzerhand schlossen sie sich mit Verstärkung a
 (0)
Back to Top