28.01.2017 –
Gassenhauer Rangliste 28.1
1. Mam Yinne Wa Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy
2. Trungs Pronto
3. Credo Alois
4. I’m Away On My Way A=f/m
5. Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset Key!
6. 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) Chance the Rapper
7. Clean Pronto
8. Display Haubi Songs
9. Sex drive Shady And The Vamp
10. It’s Like Air Communions
11. Lets Go Out Alex Lahey
12. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax
13. Water on Mars The Nude Party
14. It’s True Seeing Hands
15. L.A. Looks Health
16. Faded Fight Chain Wallet
17. Soldierboy Freeman
18. Lush Heat
19. Still Looking For Bellatrix
20. Dupi Dough Tim & Puma Mimi
21. Soup For Brains Daniel Woolhouse
22. Quiet Mavi Phoenix
23. Would You Be Willie J Healey
24. Sensuality Aldous RH
25. PATRICIA SUPERBODY
Wartepositionen
1. Arcade Fire – I Give You Power
2. Nativ – 3eye
3. Dans la Tente – A Waste
4. Thundercat – Show You The Way
5. Jeans For Jesus – Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis)
