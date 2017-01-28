Vote HIER

Gassenhauer Rangliste 28.1

1. Mam Yinne Wa Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy



2. Trungs Pronto



3. Credo Alois



4. I’m Away On My Way A=f/m



5. Money Phone Feat. Offset Feat. Offset Key!



6. 10 All Night (feat. Knox Fortune) Chance the Rapper

7. Clean Pronto



8. Display Haubi Songs



9. Sex drive Shady And The Vamp



10. It’s Like Air Communions



11. Lets Go Out Alex Lahey



12. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax



13. Water on Mars The Nude Party



14. It’s True Seeing Hands



15. L.A. Looks Health



16. Faded Fight Chain Wallet



17. Soldierboy Freeman



18. Lush Heat



19. Still Looking For Bellatrix



20. Dupi Dough Tim & Puma Mimi



21. Soup For Brains Daniel Woolhouse



22. Quiet Mavi Phoenix



23. Would You Be Willie J Healey



24. Sensuality Aldous RH



25. PATRICIA SUPERBODY



Wartepositionen

1. Arcade Fire – I Give You Power



2. Nativ – 3eye



3. Dans la Tente – A Waste



4. Thundercat – Show You The Way



5. Jeans For Jesus – Dr letscht Popsong (Gäubi Taxis)