01.04.2017 –
Diese Woche schafft es All XS wieder auf die 1!
Zieh dir unten alle Songs rein und Vote hier!
1. Millennials – All XS
2. Swim (ft. ZéFire) – Her
3. Andromeda – Gorillaz
4. The Weather – POND
5. Reloaded (feat. LCone) – Mimiks
6. Autumn Dawn – Allah-Las
7. Magnus – Rio
8. Die Young – Sylvan Esso
9. Cry Later – Hater
10. You’re High – Agar Agar
11. Still Not Over You – Klyne
12. 10 Fingers – Abadabad
13. Getting Cold – Tall Juan
14. She Goes -Pink Flamingo
15. Funny World – Misty Coast
16. Speed Racer – Her’s
17. Gäu – Baze
18. Phases – Howling
19. Boy Dont Be Afraid – 79.5
20. Franchise – Rheya
21. Fade 2 Black – Exit Someone
22. Drivers – John Andrews & The Yawns
23. Rules – Hoops
24. Something – Snyder
25. Radar Sounds – Sean Gadd
Wartepositionen
1.Chronic Sunshine – Cosmo Pyke
2. Cave – Future Islands –
3.Holy Ghost – Desiigner –
4.Je Pense À Toi (VOILAAA Remix) – AMADOU & MARIAM –
5.Scrood (feat. Steve Lacy) – Jonti
Schreibe einen Kommentar