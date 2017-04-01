infos
Millennials wiedermal auf #1! 01.04.2017 –

all-xs-screen

Diese Woche schafft es All XS wieder auf die 1!
Zieh dir unten alle Songs rein und Vote hier!

all-xs

1. Millennials – All XS

2. Swim (ft. ZéFire) – Her

3. Andromeda – Gorillaz

4. The Weather – POND

5. Reloaded (feat. LCone) – Mimiks

6. Autumn Dawn – Allah-Las

7. Magnus – Rio

8. Die Young – Sylvan Esso

9. Cry Later – Hater

10. You’re High – Agar Agar

11. Still Not Over You – Klyne

12. 10 Fingers – Abadabad

13. Getting Cold – Tall Juan

14. She Goes -Pink Flamingo

15. Funny World – Misty Coast

16. Speed Racer – Her’s

17. Gäu – Baze

18. Phases – Howling

19. Boy Dont Be Afraid – 79.5

20. Franchise – Rheya

21. Fade 2 Black – Exit Someone

22. Drivers – John Andrews & The Yawns

23. Rules – Hoops

24. Something – Snyder

25. Radar Sounds – Sean Gadd

Wartepositionen
1.Chronic Sunshine – Cosmo Pyke

2. Cave – Future Islands –

3.Holy Ghost – Desiigner –

4.Je Pense À Toi (VOILAAA Remix) – AMADOU & MARIAM –

5.Scrood (feat. Steve Lacy) – Jonti
Vekal Molly’s Lips im Vekal
01.04.2017 – Heute ist der Auftakt des "There Are Worse Bands" Festival in Luzern. Das heisst 15 Tage, 60 Bands, 23 Locations und 30 Konzerte! Das Treibhaus startet heute mit dem ersten Konzertabend mit einer Schweizer Welle: Basement Saints, Hej Francis! und Sons of Morpheus beglücken das Publikum mit tos
 (0)
 
Stooszyt “Das coolste Programm, das wir je gehabt haben!”
31.03.2017 – Zum vierten Mal in Luzern - das "There Are Worse Bands Festival". Ein Festival mit 60 verschiedenen Bands, 23 Locations, 30 Konzerten - insgesamt 120 Stunden Musik. Das klingt vielversprechend und es gibt auch für jeden Geschmack etwas zu hören. Aber so etwas muss gekonnt sein. So viele
 (0)
 
blog 3FACH Live vom m4music Züri!
31.03.2017 – 3FACH sendet dieses Wochenende einmal mehr aus der Hauptstadt Zürich. Zumindest Musik-Hauptstadt darf sich unsere Limmatt-Grossschwesterstadt diesen Freitag und Samstag nämlich für einmal getrost nennen. Über vierzig Acts auf fünf Bühnen werden nämlich am diesjährigen Migros-Festival m4m
 (0)
Stooszyt Tanz und Talk im 3FACH Studio – Batuk!
30.03.2017 – Heute ging gehörig was in der Stooszyt! Bevor sie den Südpol beglückten, tanzten Batuk aus Johannesburg bei uns im Studio und wir tanzten mit. Bei Batuk treffen Afro-House-Trance-Beats auf Koduro und Kwaito, gesungen wird mal auf Afrikaans, isiZulu oder Portugisisch. «Zusammen sind wi
 (0)
 
blog Besuch aus Übersee: Autonomics rocken in Luzern
30.03.2017 – Garage Pop oder Folk. Autonomics können sich nicht entscheiden. Müssen sie auch nicht. Das Trio, bestehend aus Evan (Drums), Vaughn (Bass) und Dan (Voc. and Git.), aus Portland Oregon rockt das Ganze! Seit über einer Woche touren sie durch Europa und wissen selbst nicht mal genau ob sie schon
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Going Solo at Solotage!
29.03.2017 – In den 90er Jahren gabs mal in der BOA ein Festival, an dem nur Solo-Künstler/innen auftraten. Nach all den Jahren gibt's jetzt wieder so was ähnliches & zwar im Neubad. Es nennt sich "Solotage - Festival für Ein-Mann-Frau-Orchester & findet vom 30.03. - 1.04. statt. Über drei
 (0)
 
Groove Infection Jahcoustix im Interview
29.03.2017 – Jahcoustix gehört zu den populärsten Reggaemusikern Deutschlands. Seit Jahren tourt er um die halbe Welt. Am Samstag tritt er im Mundwerk in Zürich auf. Daher haben wir ihn für ein kleines Interview kontaktiert. Roots als musikalische Passion, die Schweizer Reggaeszene und die Wichtigkeit
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Velkommen til Roskilde – Wir schicken dich hin!
28.03.2017 – Gross, famoser, Roskilde! Auch dieses Jahr erwartet dich zwischen 24. Juni - 1. Juli am Roskilde Festival in Dänemark wieder ein riesiges Line-Up - Musik von Amerika (Arcade Fire, A Tribe Called Quest, Foo Fighters, Princess Nokia) über Europa (Justice, Bonobo, Moderat) bis nach Ozeanien (J
 (0)
