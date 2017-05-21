Hinter dem Projekt steckt Halldor Einarsson. Eigentlich Mitglied von der band Fan Fau, hat er bereits vor Jahren mit Russian Girls im Untergrund angefangen. Heute ist er mit Autopilot auf Platz 1!Skurrile, monotone Frauenstimmen und einen simplen Beat machen heute das Rennen.

Vote HIER für alle Songs.

1. Autopilot Russian Girls



2. Not Enough Las Robertas



3. Riding The Waves Riding The Waves -The Legends



4. Giving In Club Kuru



5. J-Boy Phoenix



6. Land Of The Free Joey Bada$$



7. E Go Betta (O’Flynn Edit) Dele Sosimi



8. Susan Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders



9. Afraid Boyboy



10. Come to me now Kevin Morby



11. Aventura Mavi Phoenix



12. Begin Again Wild Nothing



13. Do You Want To Get Into Trouble? Soulwax

<a href="http://soulwax.bandcamp.com/album/from-deewee">FROM DEEWEE by Soulwax</a>

14. Delicious Gourmet



15. Wait Until Dawn Julian Jasper



16. Infinite Bisous Teen Sex



17. Liebe Kaputt Husten



18. Love is Love Woods



19. Dangerous Son Lux



20. Shaman Morse



21. Everytime I See The Light Peaking Lights



22. Fireworks Miles From Kinshasa



23. What Time Is It (feat. Innanet James) Lou Phelps



24. Untitled Day Wave



25. Shimmer of Time Delta Crash



Wartepositionen

1. Grizzly Bear – Mourning Sound



2. Triptides – Throne Of Stars



3. Shabazz Palaces – Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)



4. Yser – Happy Tune

3FACH EXCLUSIVE

5. Cristobal And The Sea – Goat Flokk

