Hinter dem Projekt steckt Halldor Einarsson. Eigentlich Mitglied von der band Fan Fau, hat er bereits vor Jahren mit Russian Girls im Untergrund angefangen. Heute ist er mit Autopilot auf Platz 1!Skurrile, monotone Frauenstimmen und einen simplen Beat machen heute das Rennen.
1. Autopilot Russian Girls
2. Not Enough Las Robertas
3. Riding The Waves Riding The Waves -The Legends
4. Giving In Club Kuru
5. J-Boy Phoenix
6. Land Of The Free Joey Bada$$
7. E Go Betta (O’Flynn Edit) Dele Sosimi
8. Susan Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders
9. Afraid Boyboy
10. Come to me now Kevin Morby
11. Aventura Mavi Phoenix
12. Begin Again Wild Nothing
13. Do You Want To Get Into Trouble? Soulwax
14. Delicious Gourmet
15. Wait Until Dawn Julian Jasper
16. Infinite Bisous Teen Sex
17. Liebe Kaputt Husten
18. Love is Love Woods
19. Dangerous Son Lux
20. Shaman Morse
21. Everytime I See The Light Peaking Lights
22. Fireworks Miles From Kinshasa
23. What Time Is It (feat. Innanet James) Lou Phelps
24. Untitled Day Wave
25. Shimmer of Time Delta Crash
Wartepositionen
1. Grizzly Bear – Mourning Sound
2. Triptides – Throne Of Stars
3. Shabazz Palaces – Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)
4. Yser – Happy Tune
3FACH EXCLUSIVE
5. Cristobal And The Sea – Goat Flokk
