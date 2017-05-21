infos
Gassenhauer
Russian Girls auf Platz 1! 21.05.2017 –

russian-girls

Hinter dem Projekt steckt Halldor Einarsson. Eigentlich Mitglied von der band Fan Fau, hat er bereits vor Jahren mit Russian Girls im Untergrund angefangen. Heute ist er mit Autopilot auf Platz 1!Skurrile, monotone Frauenstimmen und einen simplen Beat machen heute das Rennen.
Vote HIER für alle Songs.

1. Autopilot Russian Girls

2. Not Enough Las Robertas

3. Riding The Waves Riding The Waves -The Legends

4. Giving In Club Kuru

5. J-Boy Phoenix

6. Land Of The Free Joey Bada$$

7. E Go Betta (O’Flynn Edit) Dele Sosimi

8. Susan Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders

9. Afraid Boyboy

10. Come to me now Kevin Morby

11. Aventura Mavi Phoenix

12. Begin Again Wild Nothing

13. Do You Want To Get Into Trouble? Soulwax

14. Delicious Gourmet

15. Wait Until Dawn Julian Jasper

16. Infinite Bisous Teen Sex

17. Liebe Kaputt Husten

18. Love is Love Woods

19. Dangerous Son Lux

20. Shaman Morse

21. Everytime I See The Light Peaking Lights

22. Fireworks Miles From Kinshasa

23. What Time Is It (feat. Innanet James)  Lou Phelps

24. Untitled Day Wave

25. Shimmer of Time Delta Crash

Wartepositionen

1. Grizzly Bear – Mourning Sound

2. Triptides – Throne Of Stars

3. Shabazz Palaces – Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)

4. Yser – Happy Tune
3FACH EXCLUSIVE
5. Cristobal And The Sea – Goat Flokk
