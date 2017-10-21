infos
sendungen
musik
Events
Videos
RECORDS
shop
Memberclub
Voliere
Stab

Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Instagram
Vimeo
Youtube
Webcam
blog (4104) Gassenhauer (160)
Playlist
19:13The Bronx River Pkwy & Nickodemus featuring Jose P: A San Juan Minu
19:03Nickodemus & Osiris featuring Zeb, Andrea Monteiro: Inside the Danc
18:57Majid Bekkas: Mrhaba (Cervo E
18:53Pierre Kwenders: Tuba Tuba
18:47Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band: Wasso
18:40Siselabonga: Binta (Live @ R
18:34Teppich: Les Couleurs Mu
18:23Siselabonga: Namonala (Liva
18:16Teppich: Les Couleurs Mu
18:10Siselabonga: Madiba (Live @
Ganze Playlist   Tinnitus
On Air: Musik
18:00
19:16
20:00
18:00 - 20:00
Les Couleurs Musicales
Stream Online   Via ITunes
Soldi wieder auf der 1! 21.10.2017 –

!VOTE HIER FÜR ALLE BANDS!

Der erste Rapper, der den Kick Ass Award für den besten Song gewonnen hat – Soldi auf Platz 1 im Gassenhauer!

1. 3 Eidgenosseweg (Prod. by Michael Joller) Soldi

2. Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg

3. Everest Klangstof

4. Carry On Daphni

5. Dum Surfer King Krule

6. Leech The Cactus Channel

7. Istanbul Is Sleepy (ft. Anton Newcombe) The Limiñanas

8. Biggest Curse (ft. Moonchild S) Original Swimming Party

9. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer

10. Carry Me Leroy Francis

11. There You Go (Prod. by Daoud & Saba) SABA

12. Paradis Du Cuir McBaise

13. Concrete Shame

14. Oom Sha La La Haley Heynderickx

15. Sleeping And Falling Jonti

16. Mind Hijacker’s Curse Chad VanGaalen

17. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea

18. Brother Tuska

19. Hands Up Head Down Sure Sure

20. Keep you close Knox Fortune

21. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding

22. Black Rainbows Cut Copy

23. Palace Bus Vipers

24. Like A River (Ft. Bakar) Shy Luv

25. I Believe feat. JMSN RSX GOLD

Wartepositionen

1. Granular – Ewe exclusive on 3FACH

2. Leisure – Money

3. MGMT – Little Dark Age

4. Moodoïd – Reptile

5. Len Sander – Woman On The Run
Kommentare (0)

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind markiert *


6 − eins =

Verwandte Posts
 
Vekal Von Grosis Hütte auf den Südpol Dancefloor
21.10.2017 – Angefangen hat bei Livio alles in Grosis Hütte. Zusammen mit seinem Bruder schmiss er beinahe wöchentlich Homefeten mit bis zu 80Leuten inklusive DJ-Sets. Mittlerweile ist er Teil des neuen Technolabels Nachtsicht. Das Luzerner Label setzt auf Regionalität. Das spürt man auch beim LineUp im Süd
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Rapper ALI releast Erstling “Erol”
20.10.2017 – Es ist wohl das ehrlichste und persönlichste Album, das die Schweizer Rapszene dieses Jahr zu sehen bekommen hat. Das Album Erol von ALI. Der Rapper ALI aus Chur liess sich fünf Jahre Zeit, bis er seinen Erstling Erol releaste. Es war schon fast ein Runninggag unter den Rappern, denn das Album
 (0)
 
Stromstoss Heimlich Knüller im Uferlos – 2×2 Gästelistenplätze gewinnen
20.10.2017 – Heimlich Knüller der Mann der alles (spielen) kann, ist zurück im Uferlos. Im Aprill 2016, war Heimlich Knüller bereits einmal zu Gast im luzerner Uferlos, wer Ihn da verpasste, oder vielleicht sogar nicht kannte, hat heute Abend die nächste Gelegenheit sich Ihn und seine Sounds zu gönnen.
 (0)
 
Sprechstunde Über “FLEISCH. Ein Melodarm.”
19.10.2017 – Schauplatz: Schlachthof. Vier Gestalten, welche von der Gesellschaft nicht mehr gebraucht werden, begegnen sich und besetzen einen leerstehenden Schlachthof. Das ausgelassene Feiern der erfolgreichen Besetzung verwandelt sich nach und nach in Verwunderung, Erstaunen und schliesslich in blanke Wu
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Liza Flume zum ersten Mal in der Schweiz!
19.10.2017 – Eigentlich wollte sie Pilotin, später professionelle Baseketball Spielerin werden. Erst mit 19 Jahren hat sie ihre Liebe zur Musik entdeckt. Liza Flume hat ihre erste EP "Full Stream Ahead" alleine und mit einem Loop-Gerät aufgenommen. Ihre neuste EP "Spain" hingegen, wurde mit einer Band prod
 (0)
 
Spielgruppe Das neue Huawei und vieles mehr, das war die Spielgruppe!
18.10.2017 –     Das neue Huawei Mate 10 ist auf dem Markt und das Wort konkurrenzstark beschreibt es wohl am besten. 4000 Milliampere sorgen für 20 Stunden vollsten Videogenuss am Stück und 30 Stunden Telefon-Spass. 20 Megapixel bringt das neue Flagschiff der Nummer 3 der Smartphone Her
 (0)
 
Reimstunde RAUCH IN CASABLANCA DAS GANJA
18.10.2017 – ...Bon Voyage! Kaum einer eroberte die Deutsche Rap-Szene so sehr, wie Miami Yacine. Mit seiner Hymne "Kokaina" gelang ihm der totale Durchbruch und knackte einen Rekord: Kein deutsches Rap-Video hat so viele Klicks, wie "Kokaina". Momentan sind es 90 Millionen! Mit seiner Single "Bon Voy
 (0)
 
Groove Infection strictly acoustic! worldwide!
17.10.2017 – Was passiert, wenn Reggaemusiker auf dröhnende Bässe, fette Drums und E-Gitarren verzichten? Die Groove Infection widmete sich zwei Stunden lang ausschliesslich akkustischen Songs. Bei der Sendung wechselten sich langsame Pop-Schrumm-Schrumm-Songs mit energetischen Acoustic-Dancehall-Nummer
 (0)
Back to Top