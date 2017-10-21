!VOTE HIER FÜR ALLE BANDS!

Der erste Rapper, der den Kick Ass Award für den besten Song gewonnen hat – Soldi auf Platz 1 im Gassenhauer!

1. 3 Eidgenosseweg (Prod. by Michael Joller) Soldi



2. Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg



3. Everest Klangstof



4. Carry On Daphni



5. Dum Surfer King Krule



6. Leech The Cactus Channel



7. Istanbul Is Sleepy (ft. Anton Newcombe) The Limiñanas



8. Biggest Curse (ft. Moonchild S) Original Swimming Party



9. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer



10. Carry Me Leroy Francis



11. There You Go (Prod. by Daoud & Saba) SABA



12. Paradis Du Cuir McBaise



13. Concrete Shame



14. Oom Sha La La Haley Heynderickx



15. Sleeping And Falling Jonti



16. Mind Hijacker’s Curse Chad VanGaalen



17. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea



18. Brother Tuska



19. Hands Up Head Down Sure Sure



20. Keep you close Knox Fortune



21. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding



22. Black Rainbows Cut Copy



23. Palace Bus Vipers



24. Like A River (Ft. Bakar) Shy Luv



25. I Believe feat. JMSN RSX GOLD



Wartepositionen

1. Granular – Ewe exclusive on 3FACH

2. Leisure – Money



3. MGMT – Little Dark Age



4. Moodoïd – Reptile



5. Len Sander – Woman On The Run

