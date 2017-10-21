21.10.2017 –
!VOTE HIER FÜR ALLE BANDS!
Der erste Rapper, der den Kick Ass Award für den besten Song gewonnen hat – Soldi auf Platz 1 im Gassenhauer!
1. 3 Eidgenosseweg (Prod. by Michael Joller) Soldi
2. Deadly Valentine Charlotte Gainsbourg
3. Everest Klangstof
4. Carry On Daphni
5. Dum Surfer King Krule
6. Leech The Cactus Channel
7. Istanbul Is Sleepy (ft. Anton Newcombe) The Limiñanas
8. Biggest Curse (ft. Moonchild S) Original Swimming Party
9. Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
10. Carry Me Leroy Francis
11. There You Go (Prod. by Daoud & Saba) SABA
12. Paradis Du Cuir McBaise
13. Concrete Shame
14. Oom Sha La La Haley Heynderickx
15. Sleeping And Falling Jonti
16. Mind Hijacker’s Curse Chad VanGaalen
17. Steal My Phone Cristobal and The Sea
18. Brother Tuska
19. Hands Up Head Down Sure Sure
20. Keep you close Knox Fortune
21. Wednesday Morning Atonement Curtis Harding
22. Black Rainbows Cut Copy
23. Palace Bus Vipers
24. Like A River (Ft. Bakar) Shy Luv
25. I Believe feat. JMSN RSX GOLD
Wartepositionen
1. Granular – Ewe exclusive on 3FACH
2. Leisure – Money
3. MGMT – Little Dark Age
4. Moodoïd – Reptile
5. Len Sander – Woman On The Run
