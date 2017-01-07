Der erste Gassenhauer nach der Winterpause ist am Start! Auf Platz 1 ist diese Woche Soulwax mit Transient Program for Drums and Machinery.

! Vote HIER !

Gassenhauer Rangliste

1. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax



2. Im away on my way A=f/m



3. Boys Don’t Cry (Intro) GeilerAsDu



4. Still Looking For Bellatrix



5. RAW (backwards) ft. Zacari Ab-Soul



6. Used to This ft. Drake Future



7. Clean Pronto



8. dupi dough Tim & Puma Mimi



9. Redbone Childish Gambino



10. quiet Mavi phoenix



11. Soldier boy Freeman



12. Mt1430 kwame



13. Star Stuff Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2



14. Alone With You (Purple Disco Machine Remix) Kraak & Smaak



15. Real Marash & Dave



16. 1987 Flyying Colours



17. Lush Heat



18. Antoine Diligen Sure Shot



19. Animal Instincts Devata Daun



20. Shattered (Instrumental Marlon Hoffstadt & Paris Brightledge

21. Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers



22. Black Marble Golden Heart



23. LA Looks Health



24. Good Luck The Undercover Dream Lovers



25. Fruit Bats The Ruminant Band



Wartepositionen

1. Willie J Healey Would You Be



2. Daniel Woolhouse Soup For Brains



3. Body Type Ludlow



4. AML Nosebleed



5. Go Yama Contact

