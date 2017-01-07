infos
Gassenhauer
Transient Program for Drums and Machinery auf #1! 07.01.2017 –

25370342719_621311756c_z

Der erste Gassenhauer nach der Winterpause ist am Start! Auf Platz 1 ist diese Woche Soulwax mit Transient Program for Drums and Machinery.
! Vote HIER !

Gassenhauer Rangliste

1. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax
YouTube Preview Image
2. Im away on my way A=f/m

3. Boys Don’t Cry (Intro) GeilerAsDu
YouTube Preview Image
4. Still Looking For Bellatrix

5. RAW (backwards) ft. Zacari Ab-Soul
YouTube Preview Image
6. Used to This ft. Drake Future
YouTube Preview Image
7. Clean Pronto

8. dupi dough Tim & Puma Mimi
YouTube Preview Image
9. Redbone Childish Gambino
YouTube Preview Image
10. quiet Mavi phoenix

11. Soldier boy Freeman

12. Mt1430 kwame

13. Star Stuff Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2

14. Alone With You (Purple Disco Machine Remix) Kraak & Smaak
YouTube Preview Image
15. Real Marash & Dave

16. 1987 Flyying Colours

17. Lush Heat
YouTube Preview Image
18. Antoine Diligen Sure Shot
YouTube Preview Image
19. Animal Instincts Devata Daun
YouTube Preview Image
20. Shattered (Instrumental Marlon Hoffstadt & Paris Brightledge

21. Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers

22. Black Marble Golden Heart
YouTube Preview Image
23. LA Looks Health
YouTube Preview Image
24. Good Luck The Undercover Dream Lovers

25. Fruit Bats The Ruminant Band
YouTube Preview Image
Wartepositionen

1. Willie J Healey Would You Be
YouTube Preview Image
2. Daniel Woolhouse Soup For Brains
YouTube Preview Image
3. Body Type Ludlow

4. AML Nosebleed

5. Go Yama Contact
