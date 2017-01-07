07.01.2017 –
Der erste Gassenhauer nach der Winterpause ist am Start! Auf Platz 1 ist diese Woche Soulwax mit Transient Program for Drums and Machinery.
Gassenhauer Rangliste
1. Transient Program for Drums and Machinery Soulwax
2. Im away on my way A=f/m
3. Boys Don’t Cry (Intro) GeilerAsDu
4. Still Looking For Bellatrix
5. RAW (backwards) ft. Zacari Ab-Soul
6. Used to This ft. Drake Future
7. Clean Pronto
8. dupi dough Tim & Puma Mimi
9. Redbone Childish Gambino
10. quiet Mavi phoenix
11. Soldier boy Freeman
12. Mt1430 kwame
13. Star Stuff Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2
14. Alone With You (Purple Disco Machine Remix) Kraak & Smaak
15. Real Marash & Dave
16. 1987 Flyying Colours
17. Lush Heat
18. Antoine Diligen Sure Shot
19. Animal Instincts Devata Daun
20. Shattered (Instrumental Marlon Hoffstadt & Paris Brightledge
21. Time Will Tell Arms and Sleepers
22. Black Marble Golden Heart
23. LA Looks Health
24. Good Luck The Undercover Dream Lovers
25. Fruit Bats The Ruminant Band
Wartepositionen
1. Willie J Healey Would You Be
2. Daniel Woolhouse Soup For Brains
3. Body Type Ludlow
4. AML Nosebleed
5. Go Yama Contact
