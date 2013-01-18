infos
blog
Playlist
12:39Damaged Bug: Unmanned Scanne
12:34NickHakim: Bet She Looks L
12:30Thees Uhlmann: Zum Laichen Und
12:22Ella Soto: Watch Out - Tin
12:19Jai Paul: Btstu
12:15Keiandra: Icing Sugar
12:08Girl Ray: Stupid Things -
12:03Blisss: Chalk Air
12:00The Garden: California Here
11:52Day Wave: Something Here
12:00
12:41
13:30
17:00 - 19:00
Stooszyt
19:00 - 21:00
Gaffa
21:00 - 24:00
Stromstoss
Neuer Mix online 10.03.2017 â€“

Hallo Echo 66 ist nun als Podcast hÃ¶rbar. Von Noise Ã¼ber Vocal-Electro zu Dancehall. Alles verpackt, schÃ¶n kompakt. Damit du kÃ¼nftig kein Hallo Echo verpasst, folgst du am besten dem Mixcloud-Account. Viel Spass.
Indianer VOLCANO
09.03.2017 â€“ Hin und wieder kommt es doch vor, dass eine Band schlechte Kritik bekommt, oder vielleicht etwas dezenter, eine niedrige Note von Pitchfork. Temples haben letzten Freitag ihr zweites Album "Volcano" verÃ¶ffentlicht und wurden fÃ¼r ihren leichten Stilwechsel nicht nur gelobt. Trotzdem haben wir un
 (0)
 
Spielgruppe Sichere deine daten!
09.03.2017 â€“ VerschlÃ¼sselungstrojaner, auch Ransomware oder Erpressungstrojaner genannt, sind Trojaner, welche die Opfer von ihren eigenen Computern oder Smartphones aussperren und danach die Daten darauf verschlÃ¼sseln. In diesem Zustand kann man nicht mehr auf diese Daten zugreifen und nur die Angreifer Â
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Weltfrauentag & “Fempop”
08.03.2017 â€“ Heute ist Weltfrauentag. Die Einen findens toll, die Andern wissens erst jetzt, nachdems gesagt wurde und den Letzten kratzts Ã¼berhaupt gar nicht. Was aber fest steht ist, dass wir heute mit Cecile Moser, MitbegrÃ¼nderin des Online Magazins Fempop gesprochen haben und uns an diesem Tag der Frau
 (0)
 
LATZ ERDBEBEN ERSCHÃœTTERT LATZ HÃ–RER
08.03.2017 â€“ Crazy. not normal. dÃ¤Ã¤Ã¤Ã¤Ã¤Ã¤ne. Daas sind nur einige AusdrÃ¼cke fÃ¼r das Ã¼betrieben krasse Erdbeben welches wir am Montag erlebten. LATZ HÃ¶rer gaben auf der Strasse Auskunft darÃ¼ber wie sie es erlebt haben: Auch Dr. Daniele Ganser, welcher in der letzten Sendung ARENA keine faire P
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Was ist in der TÃ¼rkei los?!
07.03.2017 â€“ Eigentlich steht sie in der Stooszyt im Studio, jetzt gerade steht sie aber zwischen zwei Fronten. Irina ist fÃ¼r ein Seminar der Jungen GrÃ¼nen Europa nach Istanbul gereist. Dort herrscht gerade Krisenstimmung, seit dem fehlgeschlagenem Putschversuch vom Juli 2016 herrscht in der TÃ¼rkei "Ausna
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Kunst fÃ¼r alle an der Jungkunst in Winterthur!
07.03.2017 â€“ Keine FachausdrÃ¼cke, keine HochnÃ¤sigkeit, kein Druck. Die Kunstszene kann einem schon mal Angst machen, so viele AusdrÃ¼cke und wehe ich weiss nicht wie die KÃ¼nstlerin heisst, dann gibt's gleicht abwertende Blicke von jeder Seite! All das gibt's an der Jungkunst nicht, ganz ungezwungen werden
 (0)
 
Stooszyt die Visionen der JUSO & des Stadtrates fÃ¼r’s Inseli!
07.03.2017 â€“ Im Mai 2015 hat die JUSO die Initiative "Lebendiges Inseli statt Blechlawine" lanciert", nach der VerÃ¶ffentlichung des Carkonzeptes der Stadt Luzern, wird diese jetz wohl im September diesen Jahres vors Volk kommen. Demnach wird das Inseli ab 2020 Car-frei sein, die neu gewonnene FlÃ¤che soll Ã
 (0)
 
Pamir Musik, Bier und BrÃ¼ste mit Invoker
06.03.2017 â€“ Die luzerner melodic hardcore Band Invoker hat am letzten Freitag ihr neues Album mit dem Namen "four wall nightmare" herausgebracht. Anlass genug fÃ¼r uns, sie in den Pamir einzuladen und ein wenig Ã¼ber das Album und kommende Gigs zu sprechen. Das Album erinnert laut rawk.ch an Comeback Kid. A
 (0)
