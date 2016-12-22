22.12.2016 –
In der letzten Sendung vor Weihnachten haben wir im Indianer einen Blick zurück auf das Jahr 2016 geworfen.
Unmöglich, all die guten Künstler in zwei Stunden reinzudrücken, haben wir eine bunte Sammlung für dich erstellt:
Playlist | 22.12.2016
Molly Nilsson / Let’s Talk About Privileges
sir Was/ In The Midst
sir Was/ A Minor Life
PUMAROSA / Honey
PUMAROSA / Cecile
Cullen Omori / Cinnamon
Throws / The Harbour
Throws / Punch Drunk Sober
Magic Potion / Cola Boyys
Magic Potion / Milk
Magic Potion / Jelly
Luke Top / Marble Floors
Luke Top / Avalon
Luke Top / Lucky Penny
STRFKR / Never Ever
James Supercave / Burn
LUH. / I&I
Hoops / Gemini
Hoops / Give It Time
Klangstof / Amansworld
Klangstof / Hostage
Klangstof / Island
Unknown Mortal Orchestra / First World Problem
Whitney / No Woman
Whitney / Golden Days
Whitney / No Matter Where We Go
Sofi Tukker / Drinkee
Sofi Tukker / Matadora
Bayonne / Appeals
