In der letzten Sendung vor Weihnachten haben wir im Indianer einen Blick zurück auf das Jahr 2016 geworfen.

Unmöglich, all die guten Künstler in zwei Stunden reinzudrücken, haben wir eine bunte Sammlung für dich erstellt:

Playlist | 22.12.2016

Molly Nilsson / Let’s Talk About Privileges

sir Was/ In The Midst

sir Was/ A Minor Life

PUMAROSA / Honey

PUMAROSA / Cecile

Cullen Omori / Cinnamon

Throws / The Harbour

Throws / Punch Drunk Sober

Magic Potion / Cola Boyys

Magic Potion / Milk

Magic Potion / Jelly

Luke Top / Marble Floors

Luke Top / Avalon

Luke Top / Lucky Penny

STRFKR / Never Ever

James Supercave / Burn

LUH. / I&I

Hoops / Gemini

Hoops / Give It Time

Klangstof / Amansworld

Klangstof / Hostage

Klangstof / Island

Unknown Mortal Orchestra / First World Problem

Whitney / No Woman

Whitney / Golden Days

Whitney / No Matter Where We Go

Sofi Tukker / Drinkee

Sofi Tukker / Matadora

Bayonne / Appeals