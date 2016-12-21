infos
Events (826) KICK ASS AWARD (86)
KAA16: Visions in clouds 21.12.2016 –

unbenannt7

Deep Talk heute in der Stooszyt mit Visions In Clouds. Auch sie sind mit ihrem Song “Time” nominiert für den Kick Ass Award 2016.
Visions In Clouds – sie haben noch nicht das Rezept gefunden für How-To-Live, wer schon…
Im Interview ganz schön scheu, im Musikbusiness voll present:

 

 
Indianer INDIANER-RÜCKBLICK ’16
22.12.2016 – In der letzten Sendung vor Weihnachten haben wir im Indianer einen Blick zurück auf das Jahr 2016 geworfen. Unmöglich, all die guten Künstler in zwei Stunden reinzudrücken, haben wir eine bunte Sammlung für dich erstellt: Playlist | 22.12.20
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Spätschicht im Gefängnis
22.12.2016 – Auf seinen Rollerblades düst Daniele aka "Spotschicht" durch die Luzerner Strassen und spielt seinen "Fürobigsblues". Daniele ist am KickAssAward 2016 nominiert in der Kategorie Strassenmusik. Leider, leider kann er am 4. Januar aber nicht an die krasstolle Gala kommen - er ist dann im Gefäng
 (1)
 
Stooszyt KAA16: GeilerAsDu in Schweden
22.12.2016 – Das Luzerner Rap-Trio GeilerAsDu hat im Herbst endlich wieder neue Musik veröffentlicht. Mit '8 Kilometer' sind sie für den KickAssAward 2016 nominiert. Uns hat Mike erzählt, wie sie zusammen Musik machen und wie der Song in Schweden entstanden ist.
 (0)
 
Stooszyt KAA16: The Churchhill Garden + Shoegaze = Love
20.12.2016 – Andi Jossi ist eine "One-Man-Band" namens The Churchhill Garden. Mit seinem Track "The 8th Day" ist er für den "Kick Ass Award 2016" in der Kategorie "Bester Song" nominiert. Heute war er im Studio zu Gast und verriet uns von welchen 80er & 90er Bands er sich inspirieren läss
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Kanti Alpenquai macht Radio? “Food Waste” & die Folgen
20.12.2016 – Wie du bestimmt weisst ist das Radio 3FACH aus einem Kantiprojekt entstanden. Auch an der Kantonsschule Alpenquai gibt es solch ein Projekt. Es nennt sich "Radio Adrenalin". Ein Paar mal im Jahr wird Mittags aus den Zimmern des Alpenquai's berichtet. Das unterstützen wir natürlich gerne, denn
 (0)
 
Mittaxinfo KAA16: A=f/m
20.12.2016 – A=f/m ist für den "Kick Ass Award 2016" in der Kategorie "Bestes Album" nominiert. Wir haben heute mit Belia und Rolf live geskyped und stiessen auf unterhaltsame technische Hürden. Was bei einer typischen A=f/m recording sesh nicht fehlen darf, erfährst du im Podcast!
 (0)
 
Stooszyt KAA16: TBRW & Little Miss Sunshine
19.12.2016 – Gleich in zwei Kategorien nominiert sind TBRW und Little Miss Sunshine. Mit ihrem Song "Chollo" kämpfen sie um den besten Song und mit dem Musikvideo zum Song könnten sie - respktive Sébastien den Hollander - gerade noch den Award für das beste Musikvideo abräumen. In der Stooszyt stande
 (0)
 
blog Kick Ass Award 2016: Musikvideo Voting
19.12.2016 – Der Kick Ass Award bietet dieses Jahr nicht nur Verwöhnung fürs Ohr, sondern auch was fürs Auge. Damit meinen wir nicht (nur) die schönen Bandmitglieder, die am Gala-Abend, am 4. Januar in der Schüür vor Ort sein werden - die Rede ist von schönen Videoclips. Für den KAA 2016 suchen wir
 (1)
