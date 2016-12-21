|22:57
|Monogrenade: De Toute Façon
|22:55
|The Black Angels: I'd Rather Be L
|22:51
|TUSKA: Da Da Da - Tinn
|22:49
|The Megaphonic Thrift: Blistering Heat
|22:44
|Moscow Olympics: Still
|22:40
|Cosmo Sheldrake: The Moss
|22:36
|Alex G: Ready
|22:33
|Amber Clouds: Need To Know
|22:30
|The Mynabirds: Body Of Work
|22:26
|TBRW x Little Miss Sunshine x AJBEATZ: Alright - Tinni
|
KAA16: Visions in clouds 21.12.2016 –
Deep Talk heute in der Stooszyt mit Visions In Clouds. Auch sie sind mit ihrem Song “Time” nominiert für den Kick Ass Award 2016.
|
