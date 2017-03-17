|02:37
|L.I.E.S.: Ground to Groun
|02:34
|Oh Wonder: Lose It
|02:30
|Nosaj Thing: Try (feat. Toro
|02:25
|Kalabrese: Afterhour
|02:19
|Todd Terje: Johnny and Mary
|02:15
|The xx: Reunion
|02:10
|Planningtorock: The Breaks
|02:05
|Apparat: Ash Black Veil
|01:56
|Pirupa, Luid: Far From Home (
|01:47
|Deltawerk: Sample
It’s a Match: a=f/m + Download = Plattentaufe 17.03.2017 –
Belia und Rolf von a=f/m taufen heute ihr neustes Album “Download”.
Wie es sich gehört, hat das Duo noch das 3FACH gegrüsst. Ein gemütlicher Mittags-Plausch über ihr neues Album, neue Besetzungen und ihre Spontaneität:
