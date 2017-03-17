infos
sendungen
musik
Events
Videos
RECORDS
shop
Memberclub
Voliere

Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Instagram
Vimeo
Youtube
Webcam
blog (3559) Mittaxinfo (36)
Playlist
02:37L.I.E.S.: Ground to Groun
02:34Oh Wonder: Lose It
02:30Nosaj Thing: Try (feat. Toro
02:25Kalabrese: Afterhour
02:19Todd Terje: Johnny and Mary
02:15The xx: Reunion
02:10Planningtorock: The Breaks
02:05Apparat: Ash Black Veil
01:56Pirupa, Luid: Far From Home (
01:47Deltawerk: Sample
Ganze Playlist   Tinnitus
On Air: Musik
11:00 - 13:00
Samschtig-Jatz
13:00 - 15:00
Gassenhauer
15:00 - 18:00
VEKAL
18:00 - 20:00
Les-Couleurs-Musicales
Stream Online   Via ITunes
It’s a Match: a=f/m + Download = Plattentaufe 17.03.2017 –

 

alpha2

Belia und Rolf von a=f/m taufen heute ihr neustes Album “Download”.

alpha3

 

 

alpha1

Wie es sich gehört, hat das Duo noch das 3FACH gegrüsst. Ein gemütlicher Mittags-Plausch über ihr neues Album, neue Besetzungen und ihre Spontaneität:
Kommentare (0)

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind markiert *


8 + = neun
Verwandte Posts
 
Stooszyt Straight from Kairo – Rozzma
17.03.2017 – Heute klang es im 3FACH Studio wie in der Hauptstadt Ägyptens, Kairo. Talentiert, sympathisch und musikalisch wie er ist, lieferte uns Rozzma eine geballte Ladung Live-Session! Am Abend spielt er im Südpol Luzern, wie das Einwärmen bei uns klang hörst du hier:
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Will Wood and Great North Live
16.03.2017 – Will Wood and Great North aus Neuseeland waren heute live zu Gast im 3FACH - für Interview & Live Song! Woher die Verbindung zwischen den Bands Will Wood und Great North kommt und was es heisst als Band verheiratet zu touren, das wollten wir heute wissen. Fakt ist: Will Wood und Great N
 (0)
 
Sprechstunde Inspirierende Courage
16.03.2017 – Als  schweizer BürgerIn weiss man es eigentlich, aber trotzdem überrascht es immer wieder: Das Frauenstimmrecht gibt es hierzulande erst etwas über 40 Jahre. Der Film "Die göttliche Ordnung" thematisiert jene Zeit, in der dieses Privileg noch auf der Schippe stand. Das Jahr 1971, ein kleine
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Kein Schlaf hat seinen Preis
16.03.2017 – Am 17.03.17 ist der internationale Weltschlaftag! Schlafen, Schlaf! Alle brauchen es. Zu wenig Schlaf und bringt Risiko mit sich. Leider ist es aber auch gar nicht immer so einfach einzuschlafen. Da fängt das Problem an, mit der verfügbaren Schlafzeit geht das Problem weiter und mit dem Aufste
 (0)
 
Reimstunde Schweizer Chueh-Schoggi-Chääs-Trap?
15.03.2017 – Gibt es abtrappende Boyz & Gurlz in unserer vom Wohlstand geprägten Berg-Landschaft? Natürlich! Die Schweiz braucht zwar länger bis ein Trend vom Westen angekommen ist, aber Talente und Trappers gibts mitlerweile zur Genüge. Sektion Kuchikäschtli oder Gimma geben schon länger nicht meh
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Wenn Musik zu Politik wird
15.03.2017 – 'We Can't Keep Quiet' ist nicht nur eine politische Bewegung und das Motto vom Women's March am 18. März in Zürich - es ist auch ein Song. Die feministische Bewegung hat heute schon den zweiten Song veröffentlicht. Dimitri Rougy, Mit-Initiant von 'We Can't Keep Quiet' sagte in unserem Intervi
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Endzeitstimmung im Luzerner Theater
15.03.2017 – Sind wir mitten im Ende der Welt? Wissenschaftlich gesehen brach ein neues Zeitalter an, als der Mensch auf die Erde kam. Tunnel, CO2 in der Luft, ... Wir läuten das Ende ein. Aber was machen wir jetzt damit? Heute Abend feiert das Stück 'White Out - Begegnungen am Ende der Welt' Première
 (0)
 
Groove Infection Schüür: Chalé Afrobeats Invasion
15.03.2017 – Afrobeats sind in Mode. Nur die Afrobeatsparty, die hat Luzern bisher gefehlt. Ab Freitag ändert sich das: Chalé Afrobeats Invasion geht im frisch umgebauten Parterre der Schüür in die erste Runde. Nat-Shizaru und Selecta Iray sind bei dieser Party nicht nur die Djs mit den Afrobeats-Samm
 (0)
Back to Top