Voliere

blog (3538) Hallo Echo (5)
Playlist
21:22Young Franco: Drop Your Love
21:18BIG SPACE: Cape Town Sis K
21:15Gregory Porter: Liquid Spirit (
21:12Team Spirit: Fuck The Beach
21:09Said The Whale: I Love You
21:06Marteria: Kids (2 Finger
21:02Pendentif: Embrasse Moi
20:59FÃ¹GÃ¹ Mango: Kylie's Dream
20:54Doctor L & Le Cube: Wisdom Of Life
20:50Dagobert: Ich bin zu jung
On Air: Musik
Neuer Mix online – Hallo Echo 10.03.2017 â€“

Hallo Echo 66 ist nun als Podcast hÃ¶rbar. Von Noise Ã¼ber Vocal-Electro zu Dancehall. Alles verpackt, schÃ¶n kompakt. Damit du kÃ¼nftig kein Hallo Echo verpasst, folgst du am besten dem Mixcloud-Account. Viel Spass.
Couleurs Musicales Verlorene Musik vom Amazonas
11.03.2017 â€“ Brasilien ist eine unerschÃ¶pfliche Quelle exotischer Musik. Vor ein paar Wochen wurde eine hochgelobte Compilation progressiver brasilianischer Musiker aus den 70er und 80er verÃ¶ffentlicht. Ausgehend von dieser Compilation begeben wir uns auf eine Entdeckungsreise durch den brasilianischen Musik D
Samschtig-Jatz Luzern macht Bachelor
11.03.2017 â€“ FÃ¼r die Studierenden im Bachelor steht nicht ein Konzert unter vielen an, sondern DAS Bachelor-Konzert. Die Vergangene und kommende Woche stellen insgesamt rund 30 Jazz-Studierende ihre Bandprojekte vor. Einer unter ihnen ist Stoph Ruckli. Er gab im Samschtig-Jazz Interview den Jazz-Studis eine Sti
Stooszyt Disappointment? Happens…
10.03.2017 â€“ Dieses Wochenende ist mÃ¤chtig viel los in Luzern = mini-Vekal hier im 3FACH und wir sprachen Ã¼ber viele anstehende Konzerte. Unter anderem Ã¼ber die Kegelbahn, denn da spielt die SÃ¤ngerin und Gitarristin Carla dal Forno heute Abend um 22.30h. Sie hat uns Rede und Antwort gestanden Ã¼ber Bl
Stromstoss Project Riot im Stromstoss zu Gast
10.03.2017 â€“ Es ertÃ¶nt wieder einmal Drum and Bass aus den Radio 3Fach heute Abend ab 22:00Uhr. Project Riot ist ein Dj Duo das aus zwei Herren besteht. DY-Namics und Styx sind aus dem so schÃ¶nen Aargau & kommen extra wieder nach Luzern um dem Stromstoss wieder einmal eine geballte Ladung D'n'B auf d
Groove Infection “Vo 8-10 kei Tune Ã¤lter als 1 Monet”
10.03.2017 â€“ Jamaica ist das musikalisch wohl produktivste Land Ã¼berhaupt: tÃ¤glich erscheinen massenhaft Songs, Riddims, Remixes und die Gefahr in der Flut an Output unterzugehen, ist immens. Dieses schwerwiegende Problem lÃ¶st die Groove Infection fÃ¼r dich mit dem Format "Vo 8-10 kei Tune Ã¤lter als e
Indianer VOLCANO
09.03.2017 â€“ Hin und wieder kommt es doch vor, dass eine Band schlechte Kritik bekommt, oder vielleicht etwas dezenter, eine niedrige Note von Pitchfork. Temples haben letzten Freitag ihr zweites Album "Volcano" verÃ¶ffentlicht und wurden fÃ¼r ihren leichten Stilwechsel nicht nur gelobt. Trotzdem haben wir un
Spielgruppe Sichere deine daten!
09.03.2017 â€“ VerschlÃ¼sselungstrojaner, auch Ransomware oder Erpressungstrojaner genannt, sind Trojaner, welche die Opfer von ihren eigenen Computern oder Smartphones aussperren und danach die Daten darauf verschlÃ¼sseln. In diesem Zustand kann man nicht mehr auf diese Daten zugreifen und nur die Angreifer Â
Stooszyt Weltfrauentag & “Fempop”
08.03.2017 â€“ Heute ist Weltfrauentag. Die Einen findens toll, die Andern wissens erst jetzt, nachdems gesagt wurde und den Letzten kratzts Ã¼berhaupt gar nicht. Was aber fest steht ist, dass wir heute mit Cecile Moser, MitbegrÃ¼nderin des Online Magazins Fempop gesprochen haben und uns an diesem Tag der Frau
