|22:11
|Mastodon: Diamond In The
|22:08
|Wakrat: Knucklehead
|22:06
|U-Men: Dig It a Hole
|22:02
|Downtown Boys: A Wall
|22:01
|Wormrot: Loathsome Delus
|21:57
|Full Blown A.I.D.S.: Throwing Cars A
|21:52
|Stoned Jesus: YFS
|21:48
|Galactic Cowboys: Zombies
|21:37
|Krallice: Go Be Forgotten
|21:35
|Career Suicide: Distractions
|
Acheronian Scar Springen auf Federn 27.11.2017 –
Am Wochenende stellen vier Finalisten an der Sprungfeder ihr Können unter Beweis und spielen um den Podestplatz, der mit einer Studioproduktion dotiert ist. Eine Finalistenband hatten wir heute im Interview – Acheronian Scar.
|
Kommentare (0)
Schreibe einen Kommentar