Acheronian Scar Springen auf Federn 27.11.2017 –

img_20171127_210827_resized_20171127_094343946

Am Wochenende stellen vier Finalisten an der Sprungfeder ihr Können unter Beweis und spielen um den Podestplatz, der mit einer Studioproduktion dotiert ist. Eine Finalistenband hatten wir heute im Interview – Acheronian Scar.
Stooszyt 1 Restaurant mehr am Luzerner Bahnhof
27.11.2017 – Sandwiches, Pizza, ein vegetarisches Restaurant im 1. Stock - rund um den Bahnhof Luzern mangelt es nicht an Konsum-Möglichkeiten. Trotzdem fordern verschiedene Gewerkschaften ein Restaurant mehr. Heute übergaben sie eine Petition mit der Forderung nach einem Personalrestaurant. All die Leu
 (0)
 
blog Die Besten Stücke Der Woche 48
27.11.2017 – Montag, 27.11.17: Mellow Fellow – New Year's Eve Gopferdammi, die Zeit rennt! In fünf Wochen ist das Jahr schon wieder um, 2017 neigt sich dem Ende zu. In genau dieses Feeling hat sich die Band Mellow Fellow versetzt und darüber einen wunderbaren endjahres-Song veröffentlicht. «New Ye
 (0)
 
Intravinyl Vinyl Special
26.11.2017 – Heute wurden wir unserem Namen zum ersten Mal so richtig gerecht. Wir hörten nur Musik, welche direkt von der Schallplatte kommt. Wir haben im Vorfeld zur Sendung dazu aufgerufen, dass 3FACH Hörerinnen und Höhrer doch ihre Lieblingsplatte in die Sendung vorbei bringen sollen. Tatsächlich haben s
 (0)
 
Kater Morgengedanken – Martin Schenker
26.11.2017 – Sie kommen meistens dann, wenn der (Kater-)geplagte Geist am schwächsten ist: Düstere Gedanken können einem am Sonntagmorgen die Laune verderben. Martin Schenker hat darüber einen Song geschrieben. "Money Folder" ist eine Hommage an die Sonntag-Morgensendung. Der Musiker (spielt bei Alois un
 (0)
 
Couleurs Musicales Goldene Zeiten und rhythmische Professoren
25.11.2017 – Das Les Couleurs Musicales widmete sich heute diversen (Wieder-)Veröffentlichungen, welche in den letzten Wochen erschienen sind. Im Fokus ist ein Release aus der 90er-House-Szene Südafrikas - ein weiterer Release, nachdem Brian Shimkovitz' Label Awesome Tapes from Africa bereits 2013 mit Penn
 (0)
 
Vekal Multitalent Aliocha im Interview
25.11.2017 – Das Parterre in Luzern wurde vor 3 Wochen wiedereröffnet. Äusserlich hat die Bar einige kosmetische Eingriffe erfahren. Doch auch am Konzept wurde so einiges geändert. Seit Neustem gibts nun auch Konzerte im hinteren Teil des Parterre in Luzern zu geniessen. Das Multitalent Aliocha beglückt
 (0)
 
Vekal Songwriter im Quartier
25.11.2017 – Im El Barrio ist heute eine Singer-Songwriter  Nacht. Die Spanierin Cora Sayers ist auf ihrer zweiten Europa-Tour und wirkt eher schüchtern. Im Gespräch zeigte sich aber, dass die Frau ordentlich Power und auch Kreativität besitzt. Leider hat sie meistens keine Zeit, die Städte zu erkunden,
 (0)
 
Stromstoss EP Review: NTFO-Fresh Cut EP (20/20 Vision)
25.11.2017 – NTFO melden sich zürück mit ihrer EP Fresh cut auf 20/20 Vision. Auf dem Release der Rumänen sind gleich sechs Tracks, die ohne einen Remix auskommen. Die EP ist, wie man es von NTFO kennt, ziemlich groovig und setzt in einzelnen Tracks doch mehr auf düstere Vibes. Mit kurzen, psychodelis
 (0)
