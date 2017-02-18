infos
blog (3466) Samschtig-Jatz (9)
Tracklist Samschtig-Jatz 18.2.17 18.02.2017 –

15873240_724597727692987_1580238111104760345_n

Dir hat dieser Song, der so groovy war, so gefallen, aber du hast dir den Namen nicht merken können? Voila, hier sind all die Tracks, die wir im Samschtig-Jatz vom 18.2.2017 gespielt haben:
• John Coltrane: The Night Has A Thousand Eyes
• Christy Doran’s New Bag: Embarkation
• Charles Mingus: Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
• Bounce : Jimmy Boeing
• Bounce : Soul On Ice
• Pete Josef: Colour
• Manillio: Monbijou feat. Take This (Acoustic Live)
• Bill Evans Trio: How My Heart Sings
• GoGo Penguin: Murmuration
• Erb_Gut: Li La
• Brian Blade Fellowship: Crooked Creek
• Marc Ribot: Clever White Youths
• Medeski Martin & Wood: The Dropper
• Medeski Martin & Wood: Big Time
• The Bad Plus: 1979 Semi-Finalist
• Andromeda Mega Express Orchestra: Saturn Hoola Hoop
• Colin Vallon, Patrice Moret, Julian Sartorius: Sisyphe
• Raphael Walsers GangArt: Jazzkantine 18.2. Live
• Raphael Walsers GangArt: Explosion Of The Green
• Le Rex: Riff Raff (Live @ 3FACH)

Samschtig-Jatz, jeden Samstag von 11 bis 13 Uhr auf 97.7/96.2 FM oder auf 3fach.ch!
Verwandte Posts
 
Couleurs Musicales Molam & Thai Pop
18.02.2017 – The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band ist wohl so manchen ein Begrif. Die Band, bestehend aus Newcomern und Legenden der thailändischen Malam-Musikszene, spielte 2014 auf dem Sonnenberg am B-Sides und 2015 im Südpol Club. Die Band entstand aus einem Label, das Label entsprang einer Party
 (0)
 
Gaffa Galopp in Socken und Schuhen
18.02.2017 – Ein Live-Set gibt es selten bei uns im Gaffa und wenns dann doch mal vorkommt, freuen wir uns umso mehr. Galopp aus Zürich hat eins gespielt und uns Fragen beantwortet zum Beispiel wies denn sei, in Socken ein Konzert zu geben. Sein Album, Leaning on a Honey Cube, und das Interview kannst du unte
 (0)
 
Samschtig-Jatz Raphael Walsers GangArt in der Jazzkantine
18.02.2017 – Zum siebten mal auftreten in zwei Monaten ist nicht nur eine anstregende Angelegenheit, sondern nicht jeder jugen Jazz Band gegeben. Das Suisse Diagonales Jazz ermöglicht 10 schweizer Bands eine zwei monatige Tournee über den Röstigraben und zurück. Raphael Walsers GangArt ist eine von de
 (0)
 
Sprechstunde 36MINUS, wie U36?
16.02.2017 – 36minus, 36minus was? Unter 36, die Ausstellenden sind alle unter 36 Jahre alt. Aha. 11 junge Künstlerinnen und Künstler aus den verschiedensten Eggen der Schweiz füllen die Kunsthalle Luzern mit ihren Werken. Ob klein oder gross, sanft oder rustikal, 1farbig, 2farbig oder gar nicht farbig, alles
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Die Traumfabrik: retten und flüchten
16.02.2017 – Youri findet sich in einer Folterzelle wieder. Er flüchtet sich in Träume, um auszuhalten, was ihm angetan wird. Er muss aber merken, dass auch diese Träume von der Regierung kontrolliert werden, um noch mehr Informationen aus ihm herauszulocken. Wir haben mit dem Regisseur Damian Dlab
 (0)
 
Spielgruppe Ersetzt das Handy bald den Arzt?
15.02.2017 – Nur eine simple Erkältung oder doch eine Lungenentzündung? Einmal ins Handy husten und du hast die Diagnose. "Resapp" erspart dir den Gang zum Doktor. Andere Apps helfen dir ausserdem, deinen Ex zu vergessen, fit zu bleiben und das billigste Medikament zu finden. Ersetzt das Smartphone bald de
 (0)
 
Stooszyt SonOhr – das Festival für deine Ohren!
15.02.2017 – Ein Festival, wo keine Live Musik gespielt wird und auch keine Filme geguggt werden? Das SonOhr Festival verwöhnt deine Ohren mit dem Hörenswertestem aus der Schweizer Hörspiel/Radio/Podcast Landschaft. Wir haben mit Cheyenne Mackay vom OK des SonOhr Festival, über das Festival, dessen Nu
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Man Power am Duplex Electronic Weekend!
15.02.2017 – Am 17. und 18. Februar 2017 findet im Fri-Son in Fribourg das Duplex Electronic Weekend Festival statt. Ganz im Sinne des House/Techno & UK Bass wird getanzt, bis die Beine nicht mehr können. Der Engländer Manuel Power aka Man Power wird am Freitag an der House/Techno Nacht im Fri-Son aufl
 (0)
