18.02.2017 –
Dir hat dieser Song, der so groovy war, so gefallen, aber du hast dir den Namen nicht merken können? Voila, hier sind all die Tracks, die wir im Samschtig-Jatz vom 18.2.2017 gespielt haben:
• John Coltrane: The Night Has A Thousand Eyes
• Christy Doran’s New Bag: Embarkation
• Charles Mingus: Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
• Bounce : Jimmy Boeing
• Bounce : Soul On Ice
• Pete Josef: Colour
• Manillio: Monbijou feat. Take This (Acoustic Live)
• Bill Evans Trio: How My Heart Sings
• GoGo Penguin: Murmuration
• Erb_Gut: Li La
• Brian Blade Fellowship: Crooked Creek
• Marc Ribot: Clever White Youths
• Medeski Martin & Wood: The Dropper
• Medeski Martin & Wood: Big Time
• The Bad Plus: 1979 Semi-Finalist
• Andromeda Mega Express Orchestra: Saturn Hoola Hoop
• Colin Vallon, Patrice Moret, Julian Sartorius: Sisyphe
• Raphael Walsers GangArt: Jazzkantine 18.2. Live
• Raphael Walsers GangArt: Explosion Of The Green
• Le Rex: Riff Raff (Live @ 3FACH)
Samschtig-Jatz, jeden Samstag von 11 bis 13 Uhr auf 97.7/96.2 FM oder auf 3fach.ch!
