Dir hat dieser Song, der so groovy war, so gefallen, aber du hast dir den Namen nicht merken können? Voila, hier sind all die Tracks, die wir im Samschtig-Jatz vom 18.2.2017 gespielt haben:

• John Coltrane: The Night Has A Thousand Eyes

• Christy Doran’s New Bag: Embarkation

• Charles Mingus: Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

• Bounce : Jimmy Boeing

• Bounce : Soul On Ice

• Pete Josef: Colour

• Manillio: Monbijou feat. Take This (Acoustic Live)

• Bill Evans Trio: How My Heart Sings

• GoGo Penguin: Murmuration

• Erb_Gut: Li La

• Brian Blade Fellowship: Crooked Creek

• Marc Ribot: Clever White Youths

• Medeski Martin & Wood: The Dropper

• Medeski Martin & Wood: Big Time

• The Bad Plus: 1979 Semi-Finalist

• Andromeda Mega Express Orchestra: Saturn Hoola Hoop

• Colin Vallon, Patrice Moret, Julian Sartorius: Sisyphe

• Raphael Walsers GangArt: Jazzkantine 18.2. Live

• Raphael Walsers GangArt: Explosion Of The Green

• Le Rex: Riff Raff (Live @ 3FACH)

Samschtig-Jatz, jeden Samstag von 11 bis 13 Uhr auf 97.7/96.2 FM oder auf 3fach.ch!