falsche facebook-freunde 27.04.2017 –

“Oh, eine Freundschaftsanfrage, cool! Pascal.. hmm wir sind doch schon befreundet??” – Warscheinlich schon. Achtung, diese Betrügermasche kommt zur Zeit häufig vor!

Wies funktioniert und wie du dich schützst, hörst du im Podcast:
LATZ Date mit Marine le Pen
27.04.2017 – Im LATZ konntest du am Dienstag ein Date mit Marine le Pen gewinnen. Zudem wurde wieder richtig viel Scheisse gelabert. Sendung verpasst? Hier nachhören:
blog Sexy Times auf 3FACH
27.04.2017 – Hast du Erektionsstörungen, Fragen zu Verhütung, einer offenen Beziehung oder einem geplatzten Kondom? Dann bist du bei 3FACH Sexy Times richtig. No need for Fux über - oder Doktor Sex – 3FACH bietet dir per sofort jeweils Dienstag im 3WACH und Mittaxinfo all die Antworten, die dir zu den T
blog Die Stanser Musiktage LIVE in die Stube!
26.04.2017 – Ok es pisst. Das ist aber keine Ausrede nicht an die Stanser Musiktage zu pilgern, viel zu viele tolle Acts warten da auf dich! Die einzige Entschuldigung, die wir akzeptieren können ist, wenn du stattdessen lieber das Radio einschaltest. 3FACH bringt dir die Stanser Musiktage nämlich auch 201
Spielgruppe Drohnen und Sport
26.04.2017 – Drohnen werden heutzutage nicht nur für militärische Zwecke verwendet, sondern finden immer mehr Verwendung in den zivilen Bereichen unseres Lebens. So testet die Post aktuell ob es sich lohnt, Pakete zwischen zwei Krankenhäusern im Tessin mit einer Drohne auszutauschen. Auch im sportl
Groove Infection De Luca geht “Zrugg zum Afang”
26.04.2017 – Begonnen hat alles an der Gitarre bei The Dubby Conquerors, der ersten Band von Elijah. Inzwischen hat De Luca sein eigenes Soloprojekt gestartet und am letzen Freitag sein zweites Album "Zrugg zum Afang" veröffentlicht. In der Groove Infection schaute der Zürcher mit den Dubbies auf eine U
Pamir Ups, das haben wir vergessen
25.04.2017 – Es wird so viel Neues und Gutes veröffentlicht, dass man manchmal den Überblick verliert. So ging es auch uns im Pamir. Deshalb haben wir das neue Album von Red Fang unter die Lupe genommen, obwohl es schon im 2016 herausgekommen ist. 10 sludgeige und stonerige Bretter von Songs sind auf der S
Gaffa Die legendäre Helligkeit und der Eigenartige Betrachter unter der Lupe
24.04.2017 – Im Gaffa haben wir letztens fleissig gereviewt. Unter der Lupe: The Legendary Lightness und Odd Beholder. Ist der Sound erwachsener geworden oder ist es immernoch einfach Indie? Beides. Der Sound von The Legendary Lightness hat eine Entwicklung hinter sich und für das neue Album "April Hear
Intravinyl David Axelrod – ein Produzent eine Sendung
23.04.2017 – Heute hörten wir im Intravinyl zwei Stunden Musik des amerikanischen Produzenten David Axelrod. Bereits Ende der 50er Jahre startete er seine Karriere als produzent bei Capitol Records. Dort produzierte er Alben in den verschiedensten Musikstilrichtungen. So produzierte er alle von Lou Rawls be
