|18:19
|Galtier: Sonatine
|18:13
|Raime: Your Cast Will
|18:09
|The Leisure Society: Fight For Every
|18:05
|Cut Copy: Unforgettable S
|18:00
|Mardou: Flash
|17:52
|Dele Sosimi: E Go Betta
|17:51
|Dele Sosimi: E Go Betta
|17:45
|Jeans For Jesus: Is It Better To
|17:41
|P.H. Fat: Panic At Cluste
|17:38
|Club Kuru: Giving In
|
falsche facebook-freunde 27.04.2017 –
“Oh, eine Freundschaftsanfrage, cool! Pascal.. hmm wir sind doch schon befreundet??” – Warscheinlich schon. Achtung, diese Betrügermasche kommt zur Zeit häufig vor!
Wies funktioniert und wie du dich schützst, hörst du im Podcast:
|
Kommentare (0)
Schreibe einen Kommentar