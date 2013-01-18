infos
Evelinn Trouble – stop whining and take action! 05.04.2017 â€“

Zusammen mit ihrer Band residiert Evelinn Trouble gerade in der SÃ¼dpol-Residenz. Es sei ziemlich edel und bequem, ausser um ihre Musik, muss sie sich dort um nichts kÃ¼mmern. Am Donnerstag wird sie live im SÃ¼dpol auftreten, gefolgt von vier weiteren Auftritten am 09.04. im El Lokal, ZÃ¼rich/11.04. im Parterre, Basel/14.04. am La Tessinoise Festival, Tessin/15.04. im Zakk, Jona. Sie nennt die Tour WISH MMXVII TOUR. Namensgeberin dieser Tour ist ihr neuster Song “WISH MMXVII”. Im Song gehts politisch zu und her, selbst sagt sie:

I WANT A GLOBAL PEOPLE’S MOVEMENT OF PROGRESS TOWARDS A BETTER WORLD.
I want free movement for every person on this planet.
I want human rights to be respected by international corporations and governements.
I want laws that protect the environment.
I want laws that end consumerism and mass production.
I want art and culture that isn’t mass production.
I want state owned media to be more progressive and diverse.
I want private owned media to be held to standards of journalism.
I want to see the global music industry in the hands of musicians, not thieves.
I want advertising out of my face and a trial phase of 20 years of matriarchat worldwide.
The list goes on, but it starts here.
Most of all I wanna stop whining and take action to see it changed, alongside people that feel the same way.
That is at this moment my deepest wish for the future.

Hier geht’s zum Interview:
