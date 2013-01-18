Zusammen mit ihrer Band residiert Evelinn Trouble gerade in der SÃ¼dpol-Residenz. Es sei ziemlich edel und bequem, ausser um ihre Musik, muss sie sich dort um nichts kÃ¼mmern. Am Donnerstag wird sie live im SÃ¼dpol auftreten, gefolgt von vier weiteren Auftritten am 09.04. im El Lokal, ZÃ¼rich/11.04. im Parterre, Basel/14.04. am La Tessinoise Festival, Tessin/15.04. im Zakk, Jona. Sie nennt die Tour WISH MMXVII TOUR. Namensgeberin dieser Tour ist ihr neuster Song “WISH MMXVII”. Im Song gehts politisch zu und her, selbst sagt sie:

I WANT A GLOBAL PEOPLE’S MOVEMENT OF PROGRESS TOWARDS A BETTER WORLD.

I want free movement for every person on this planet.

I want human rights to be respected by international corporations and governements.

I want laws that protect the environment.

I want laws that end consumerism and mass production.

I want art and culture that isn’t mass production.

I want state owned media to be more progressive and diverse.

I want private owned media to be held to standards of journalism.

I want to see the global music industry in the hands of musicians, not thieves.

I want advertising out of my face and a trial phase of 20 years of matriarchat worldwide.

The list goes on, but it starts here.

Most of all I wanna stop whining and take action to see it changed, alongside people that feel the same way.

That is at this moment my deepest wish for the future.