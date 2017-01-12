infos
angebote
sendungen
musik
Videos
RECORDS
Events
Memberclub
shop
Voliere

Facebook
Twitter
Soundcloud
Instagram
Vimeo
Youtube
Webcam
Sendungen (497) Stooszyt (190)
Playlist
15:21City: Am Fenster: I.
15:12SUPERBODY: PATRICIA
15:03Soulwax: Transient Progr
15:00Wesley Fuller: Runaway Renee
14:54Reckonwrong: The Passions of
14:48James Vincent McMorrow: Cavalier
14:37Alpha Stone : Ghost House
14:32Molly Nilsson: Let's Talk Abou
14:31Alpha Stone: Slow Motion Min
14:27Dream Koala: Saturn Boy
Ganze Playlist   Tinnitus
On Air: Musik
14:00
15:28
18:00
18:00 - 20:00
Intravinyl
Stream Online   Via ITunes
Online-NoGo’s 12.01.2017 –

blastingnews-zensur

Das Internet kann viel, aber nicht alles. Google nie, nie, nie deine Krankheitssymptome – du bist viel zu schnell totkrank.

Wir haben hier 10 Online-NoGo’s zusammengestellt. Liebe kleine und grosse Kinder: Stay safe on the internet!
Kommentare (0)

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind markiert *


2 × = acht
Verwandte Posts
 
Couleurs Musicales Disco Funana: Obrigado Cabo Verde
15.01.2017 – Als am 25. April im Jahre 1974 im portugiesischen Lied das Lied "Grândola, Vila Morena" gespielt wurde, war dies der geheime Startschuss zur Nelkenrevolution. Ein Grossteil des Militärs erhob sich gegen den autoritären Rechtsstaat "Estado Novo". Die Revolution verlief relativ unblutig und
 (0)
 
Stromstoss TRIKK – FLORISTA EP (INNERVISIONS)
14.01.2017 – TRIKK – FLORISTA EP (INNERVISIONS) Der portugiesische Durchstarter mit seinem Innervisions-Debüt. „Florista“ säbelt sich elegant durch den Dschungel – emotional, rau, mit flehenden Synthies. „Veneno“, angetrieben mit dunkler Materie, cruist durch die neonbeleuchtete Großs
 (0)
 
Gaffa Nostalgisch, verträumt und keck: East Sister
13.01.2017 – Der Schritt nach Basel zahlte sich aus: Amadeus Fries und Laura Schenk aus Luzern sowie Lorraine Dinkel aus Genf lernten sich an der Musikhochschule Basel kennen. Seit gut einem Jahr schreiben die drei gemeinsam Songs, was zur ersten, im Dezember erschienen EP "Colourblind" führte. Seither wird
 (0)
 
Indianer hallo jahr!
13.01.2017 – Jetzt hat das 2017 angefangen, ja natürlich fing es am 1. Januar an, aber so richtig hat es jetzt angefangen und das Leben ist schön. Bilderbuch kommen ins Land, im März! Am 17. Februar kommt aber erst noch ihr viertes Album. YAY! Es heisst "Magic Life" und die Vorgeschmäcker (Sweetlove, I (
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Freitag der 13. – Glückstag für Musik-Freunde
13.01.2017 – Aus Zürich angereist sind RizzoKnoR. Das Trio vereint die Gebrüder Daniel und Dominik Rizzo mit dem Produzenten Georg Bleikom aka KnoR. Seit zwölf Jahren machen sie zusammen Musik, die sie "Krauttechno" nennen.  Im letzten Herbst erschienen auf der "Disappear" EP nun zum ersten (!) Mal Songs
 (0)
 
Groove Infection Boni Trunner inna digital Stylee
11.01.2017 – Boni Trunner Sound - erinnert irgendwie an Albert Rösti... Egal, Fakt ist, dass dieser Name so unpolitisch ist, wie Jah Screechy's "Think Me Did Gone". Trotzdem mögen die beiden Selectas (= DJ im Sinn von DJ, einfach American style, okay?) Miraculi-X und Lega L-X von Boni Trunner Sound sowohl
 (0)
 
LATZ LATZ: Visu weg – Qualität massiv gesteigert
10.01.2017 – Visu ist fristlos entlassen. Wirklich. Kurzfristig konnte Ersatz gefunden werden. Die erste Sendung der Post-Visu-Ära hörst du im Podcast. Dort erfährst du, warum Visu für immer Zuhause bleiben muss, wie's um die politische Zukunft der Schweiz steht, und vieles mehr. Zudem gibt's eine Songempf
 (0)
 
Intravinyl Uriah Heep
08.01.2017 – Heute blickten wir im Intravinyl zurück auf die musikalischen Highlights der englischen Hardrock Band Uriah Heep. Bereits 1967 war ein Teil der Band unter dem Namen Spice bekannt. 1970 schlossen sie sich mit zwei Mitgliedern von der Band The  Gods zusammen und benannten sich um. Nach ih
 (0)
Back to Top