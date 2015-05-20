|02:41
|ETHIMM: Next
|02:35
|David Lynch: Pinky's Dream (
|02:30
|Quicksails: Valley Voice
|02:25
|Justin Walter: Dream Weaving
|02:11
|King Midas Sound & Fennesz: Above Water
|02:02
|Charles Cohen: Solos Duos
|01:54
|Fontarrian: Sissy Fuzz (Obe
|01:45
|Joshua Abrams: Spiral Up
|01:38
|Sinner DC: Los
|01:32
|Mike Wexler: Pariah
|
REIMSTUNDE
Dicke Bässe, freshe Beats und ab und zu eine Freestyle Session. Die besten Hip Hop Tunes in der Reimstunde.
Reimstunde auf Soundcloud und Facebook
REIMSTUNDE David Largier
Hallo. Ich bin Dave und bin 21 Jahre alt. Wenn ich nicht gerade mein Haram-Para mit Tijara mache, bemühe ich mich stets darum um zweiundzwanzig Uhr schlafen zu gehen, damit ich morgens um sex (6 Uhr), wenn der Wecker klingelt, aufstehen kann, oh
|
Kommentare (4)
Iris, 00:41 15.05.2017
Alissa, 21:36 14.05.2017
I do agree with all of the ideas you've introduced on your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for newbies. Could you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
benziyor.com, 20:18 14.05.2017
dini muetter, 21:00 20.05.2015
