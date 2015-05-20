infos
REIMSTUNDE reimstunde

Dicke Bässe, freshe Beats und ab und zu eine Freestyle Session. Die besten Hip Hop Tunes in der Reimstunde.

Moderation
 
REIMSTUNDE David Largier
Hallo. Ich bin Dave und bin 21 Jahre alt. Wenn ich nicht gerade mein Haram-Para mit Tijara mache, bemühe ich mich stets darum um zweiundzwanzig Uhr schlafen zu gehen, damit ich morgens um sex (6 Uhr), wenn der Wecker klingelt, aufstehen kann, oh
 dave@3fach.ch
 
REIMSTUNDE Livio Carlin
Ich bin klaustrophobisch und habe panische Angst vor Insekten. Das sind meine Schwächen. Meine Stärken: - Trinken - Reden -Laut furzen und den Nachbar beschuldigen -Lucky Luke zeichnen -Bart wachsen lassen -Über Gaggi spre
 livio@3fach.ch
Kommentare
I do agree with all of the ideas you've introduced on your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for newbies. Could you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
benziyor.com, 20:18 14.05.2017

Ihr vollmongos wörid gschiider mal öpis fürd schuel schaffe als do so eine uf arbeitslos aber huere krass mache!
dini muetter, 21:00 20.05.2015

Verwandte Posts
 
Reimstunde Ich bin 3 berliner
17.05.2017 – UFO 361 hat sich im letzten Jahr zum Trapstar von Deutschland gemausert. Seine Mixtape Trilogie "Ich bin ein/2/3 Berliner" ist ein voller Erfolg. Aber was unterscheidet den jungen Berliner mit Goldzähnen von seinen Kollegen?
 (0)
 
Reimstunde Trappy-Trap im Treibi-Treibhaus
10.05.2017 – Sie wirbeln momentan die Luzerner Rap-Landschaft auf: Hardy und The Youngest! Letzterer feiert einen Hype bei allen Trap-Kids mit seinem Song "TonTonShit" und Hardy war beim KAA für den besten Luzerner Song nominiert.
 (0)
 
Reimstunde Einerz im Huus baby
12.04.2017 –               OOOOH BRE! Die Newcomer-Rapper aus Uster beehren die Reimschti-Boys in der Reimschti! Nach der "Grips voll mit Hip Hop EP" liefern die Jungs wieder new Stuf
 (0)
 
Stooszyt Immer noch “Jong + Hässig”: Mimiks hat nachgeladen
10.04.2017 – Das neue Album von Mimiks ist fertig! Bereits am Samstag spielte der Luzerner Rapper "Jong & Hässig Reloaded" einer exklusiven Runde in voller Länge vor - und zwar im Wasserturm der Kappellbrücke. Im Dachstock dieses hi
 (0)
 
Reimstunde Mer bliibed 5k
05.04.2017 – 5K bringt man langsam nicht mehr aus dem Internet. Rapper wie Lirik, Chilli Mari oder Les machten sich in den letzten Monaten einen Namen in der CH-Rap Szene. Letzterer bringt diesen Freitag sein Debut "5K" in die Stores. Trap
 (0)
 
Reimstunde Kush Karisma hält auch im Spagat die BÂLΩNCE
22.03.2017 – Kush Karisma kennt man als CH-Rap-Fan schon lange. Der Rapper aus Basel beliefert die Szene seit einiger Zeit mit frischem Sound. Mit seiner Crew K.W.A.T. rasierte er auch schon einige SRF Bounce Cyphers. Sein neustes Werk nen
 (0)
 
Reimstunde Schweizer Chueh-Schoggi-Chääs-Trap?
15.03.2017 – Gibt es abtrappende Boyz & Gurlz in unserer vom Wohlstand geprägten Berg-Landschaft? Natürlich! Die Schweiz braucht zwar länger bis ein Trend vom Westen angekommen ist, aber Talente und Trappers gibts mitlerweile zur Ge
 (0)
 
Reimstunde Esch das no geil?
01.03.2017 – Heute beschäftigen wir uns mit der Frage: "Esch das no geil oder voll de Scheiss?" Wir hören Musik, welche gefeiert wird aber irgendwie auch voll Scheisse ist. Wir sprechen von Musikern wie "Future", "Yung Hurn" oder "Money
 (0)
