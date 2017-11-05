|21:52
|The Durutti Column: Self Portrait
|21:48
|Jay-Z: Izzo (H.O.V.A.)
|21:45
|Eels: Novocaine for t
|21:41
|Richie Havens: OL'55
|21:37
|James Chance & The Contortions: Contort Yoursel
|21:33
|The Stooges: Little Doll
|21:29
|Wu-Tang Clan: Protect Ya Neck
|21:26
|War: Beetles in the
|21:22
|The Wrens: Per Second Seco
|21:17
|The Flaming Lips: Turn It On
|
Hoher Besuch aus Lausanne: KØDE im Gaffa 05.11.2017 –
Am Freitagabend wurde es laut und warm im Studio. KØDE aus Lausanne sind mit ihrem Equipment für laute Klänge vorbeigekommen und haben zwei Songs von ihrer neuen EP “Random Zero” gespielt. Nach diesem Mindblow haben wir uns noch über ihre Musik und wie die Band überhaupt zustande gekommen ist, unterhalten. Fakt ist und bleibt: KØDE sind mysteriös und machen geile Musik.
Bald gibts’ ein Video von der Livesession an dieser Stelle.
Bis dahin kannst du dir das Interview und die Songs vom Freitag hier nachhören:
|
Kommentare (1)
best rated online casinos for us players free slots 7 texas tea big high dollar slot wins full tilt poker review top 10 gambling sites casino automotive llc mobile al online casino mit 20 euro startguthaben biggest no deposit casino bonuses what is deposit slip in accounting australian online casino list american casino games deposit pulsa via paypal play real slot machines for free is online gambling illegal in the usa paddy power casino slots games casino online casino http://bonus.slovologos.info/online-casino-slots-free-with-bonuses.php|online casino slots free with bonuses casino morongo http://m.turismul-romanesc.info/paddy-power-match-deposit-bonus.php|paddy power match deposit bonus siti scommesse senza deposito http://onatra.info/mr-cashman-casino-slots.php|mr cashman casino slots legal online gambling nj http://pay.burg-hohenzollern.info/online-casino-mit-spielgeld.php|online casino mit spielgeld bet365 minimum deposit uk http://pay.partyzant.info/online-gambling-act-south-africa.php|online gambling act south africa europa casino payout euroslots games live roulette online 888 free slots uk no download casino review best online casino review best online casino 2017 golden nugget online casino reviews mobile casino deposit by phone bill australia online casino dealer sun city online blackjack usa http://m.programix.info/online-casino-wagering.php|online casino wagering real money roulette game http://reckord.info/eurogrand-casino-skachat.php|eurogrand casino скачать free slot machine games no download http://bonus.programix.info/online-casino-deutschland-test.php|online casino deutschland test casino huge bonus http://programix.info/online-slots-that-pay-out-real-money.php|online slots that pay out real money win playing online slots http://reckord.info/largest-casinos-in-the-world-2011.php|largest casinos in the world 2011 32red online casino australia casinos in mobile al jocuri online casino ruleta the first online casino РЅР° СЂСѓСЃСЃРєРѕРј 888 online casino test
CdlezeripLodver, 20:21 05.11.2017
А ты можешь приготовить. Романтический ужин [url=http://kok7.ru/babushkiny-recepty-golubcy-iz-mangolda/]Диета для ленивых, минус 8-12 кг за две недели. Меню диеты и бонусы[/url]
Katrinamon, 18:52 05.11.2017
Schreibe einen Kommentar